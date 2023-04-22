RACINE — As the library wraps up its months-long renovation with a few final details, visitors can readily appreciate some of the more prominent changes like the Lake Avenue entrance and the central staircase. However, there is a cozy little corner on the second floor that has been set aside for a cherished group of patrons — the teens.

Prior to the renovation, the only space designated for the teen-aged members of the community was a small alcove that was often occupied by adults.

The new TeenScene sets out to change that.

As teen librarian Carrie Richmond puts it, what sets TeenScene apart is that it isn’t just designed with teens in mind, it is a space designed exclusively for teens, and it takes their feedback and requests into consideration.

For example, Richmond noticed that teens were more excited about the Wii than the Xbox and Switch available for their use. Since learning that Guitar Hero was a popular choice for visitors, Richmond is looking for Rock Band and a Wii drum set to add to the TeenScene gaming collection.

TeenScene also features a bank of computers, a Little Free Library, tabletop games and art supplies for visitors to use.

While some students use the space to study and do research, it is also a place for teens to unwind and relax without being scolded for age-appropriate behavior that can often be misconstrued as interruptive in the general library space.

However, visitors are still expected to respect the space by behaving appropriately.

As one of the posted rules phrases it, “Weird is cool. Wild is not.”

The space is open for teen library users between the ages of 13 and 18 from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and for scheduled programs.

One of the biggest benefits of having a designated teen space to host programs is that registration for events is no longer required. Visitors can pop in for things like Teen Game Night: Crack the Case happening at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.

Richmond hopes that TeenScene will serve as a space for teens to strengthen and develop their relationship with the library.

“We have no trouble getting little kids into the library; they’re being brought in by their parents,” Richmond pointed out. “They come in for crafts and storytimes and they think the library’s really cool. But then they become older kids. They become tweens and teens, and there isn’t a storytime for them.”

While some people develop a lifelong love of reading early on, studies show that it can be more difficult to maintain that reading habit throughout adolescence.

However, the library can offer more than just books.

TeenScene is a way for the library to be relevant for teens. It’s a place where teens can have conversations with their peers about topics that they may not feel comfortable exploring at home, create social connections with like-minded people or express agency over their own corner of the library.

“I just want them to be comfortable,” Richmond said. “(I) want them to think of the library as still a place to go, just like when they were younger. This, in the end, is the teens’ space. It’s not my space. Hey teens — if you come in here, and you look around, and you think this would be really great if it had ‘blank,’ tell me. I am totally open to making your space more your space.”

For more information, go to racinelibrary.info.

Book Sale

The upcoming Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale is another great reason to visit soon. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 28-29.

Visitors can shop through thousands of gently used books, movies, games and more.

FOL members can start shopping earlier from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27. Proceeds support the library.

To become a member, go to racinelibrary.info/friends or sign up at the sale ($10 yearly fee or $15 for families).