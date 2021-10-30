Community Newsletter: Racine Public Library

Every donation helps

Filling the new tech/bookmobile will be a community effort. For every personal $25 donation, a plate will be placed inside a book commemorating the donation. Upon the installation of the new collection, the donor will be notified as to which books their donation has sponsored.

People can Donate online by indicating the tech/bookmobile in the “notes” field. To donate by mail, make checks payable to Racine Public Library Foundation and send to Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., Racine, WI 53403. In the memo line, indicate the tech/bookmobile.

Those who would like to make a larger gift to sponsor the tech/bookmobile’s collection can email Angela Zimmermann, executive director, at angela.zimmermann@racinelibrary.info.

Delivery service

While Racine Public Library waits for the second tech/bookmobile’s wheels to hit the pavement, check out the library’s re-engineered home delivery service, another component of Library GO! This service allows patrons who aren’t able to make it to the library’s building or stops can sign up to have their checkouts brought right to their home.