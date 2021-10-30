Community Newsletter: Racine Public Library

RACINE — The leaves are falling, the holidays are right around the corner and the year is beginning to come to a close.
The Racine Public Library is excitedly anticipating 2022, as it’s the 125th anniversary of the library. Racine Public Library was initially established in Racine in 1897. Since that time the library has occupied three different buildings and grown in a multitude of ways. A team composed of members from the Racine community and the library are planning a series of programs and events to commemorate this momentous occasion throughout the year of 2022. Be sure to keep an eye on the library website for further details on the celebrations.
Mobile services
One way the library has grown with its community is through Racine Public Library’s mobile services. Introducing our newly founded fleet, Library GO! Thanks to a donation from the Racine Rotary Club, the Racine Public Library was able to purchase two book bikes. One book bike will be arriving later this year. The second book bike is an older rickshaw converted into a mobile library by volunteer Mark Heiser. This book bike is ready to Library GO!
Additionally, the Racine Public Library has secured funding for a second tech/bookmobile; thanks to the generous support of the Racine Public Library Foundation. The tech/bookmobile with help alleviate technology deserts by providing free WiFi, laptop checkouts and easily accessible tech training. This second vehicle will support the Racine community by providing school programs, attending outreach events and by expanding the current bookmobile schedule.
Every donation helps
Filling the new tech/bookmobile will be a community effort. For every personal $25 donation, a plate will be placed inside a book commemorating the donation. Upon the installation of the new collection, the donor will be notified as to which books their donation has sponsored.
People can Donate online by indicating the tech/bookmobile in the “notes” field. To donate by mail, make checks payable to Racine Public Library Foundation and send to Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., Racine, WI 53403. In the memo line, indicate the tech/bookmobile.
Those who would like to make a larger gift to sponsor the tech/bookmobile’s collection can email Angela Zimmermann, executive director, at angela.zimmermann@racinelibrary.info.
Delivery service
While Racine Public Library waits for the second tech/bookmobile’s wheels to hit the pavement, check out the library’s re-engineered home delivery service, another component of Library GO! This service allows patrons who aren’t able to make it to the library’s building or stops can sign up to have their checkouts brought right to their home.
Patrons can sign up for the service at RacineLibrary.info/special-services, by calling 262-636-9193, or by picking up or downloading the form on the library website to return to the library via fax, mail or in-person. Once the library’s home delivery service team receives a patron’s information, they can cultivate materials or put materials on hold for them. The requested materials are then delivered to their home or made ready for pickup for the designated caregiver. For more information on this service, contact Katie Day at 262-636-9193 for English or Maria Degroot at 262-234-8666 for Spanish.
Racine Public Library strives to bring you engaging programing, useful resources and to connect the communities of Racine. Visit RacineLibrary.info or check out Facebook, Instagram or Twitter to see everything the library has to offer. Library staff are looking forward to an exciting 2022.