Helping children reach their full potential is the theme of this year’s Breakfast with the Authors, sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library. The Breakfast will be held on Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St.
Charles “Chuck” Tyler, a retired director of Racine’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, published “Youth in the Center of My Heart,” in November 2017. It is the story of his journey from his own youth, growing up in Cairo, Ill., to his many years working with Racine’s youth.
The book’s purpose is to serve as a compass for today’s youth as they make their way through what, at times, can seem like “hell on Earth.” Tyler wants to share his struggles, and all that he learned from them, with young people today with the hope that they will be inspired. “I want them to be able to have a vision like I had growing up.
Anita D’Abbraccio and Tiffany Stevenson’s “White Teacher/Black Mama” is a heart-warming memoir about the friendship that developed as they worked together to address Tiffany’s son Oscar’s troubled behavior. D’Abbraccio is an educator at Racine’s Jerstad-Agerholm Elementary School, who specializes in helping children with severe emotional and behavioral disabilities, using positive behavioral techniques and a deep sense of empathy to help students coping with trauma, neglect, abuse, and poverty. Stevenson is currently studying early childhood education at Grand Canyon University.
In addition to recounting the impressive gains that Oscar made in school, the book shows the development of a friendship between two people from different backgrounds. “Our world was so different from her world,” D’Abbraccio said. The two authors mix humor with race to highlight their different experiences.
Barbara Ali spent the bulk of her adult life traveling the world during a career with the U.S. Air Force. An avid photographer, world traveler, adventurer and mother, she lives in Milwaukee. Her youngest child, Omar, who was born with Down Syndrome, has been her inspiration for creating a life filled with fun and for writing a series of travel books “Omar’s Adventures” for children describing their adventures in the U.S. and abroad. His love of the outdoors, along with his free spirit, spurred her to do and see more.
Registration by Saturday, Nov. 3, and prepayment are required. Costs are $18 or $15 for Friends of the Racine Public Library. Register online at rplfriends.org using a credit card; at the Circulation Desk of the library using cash, check or credit card; or mail a check payable to Friends of the Racine Public Library to Breakfast with the Authors, c/o Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., Racine, WI 53403. Include the names of everyone in the party.
Check-in for the event starts at 8:30 a.m. A catered, buffet breakfast begins at 9 a.m., followed by a brief annual meeting. Author presentations begin at 10 a.m., followed by book signings.
Park free in the library and Memorial Hall metered lots until 1 p.m. For more information, contact Jill Hartmann at 262-637-5305.
Fall Book Sale
The Fall Book Sale will be held Nov. 15-17. A Friends of the Public Library members only sale is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15. Memberships are available at the door. The sale to the general public is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 16-17.
Attendees can choose from thousands of books (ranging in price from 10 cents to $5) including a large selection of needlework, crafts, decorating, Christmas and art books, as well as antiquarian and collectible books.
