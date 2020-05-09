Community Newsletter: Racine Public Library

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Racine Public Library has a new strategic plan. It is a remarkable time for an organization to be considering significant changes to how it operates and fulfills its mission.

The Racine Public Library has embarked on a process that will establish the library as a world-class organization. This desire is bold and timely and will renew the promise of how a public library intends to serve its community.

The library means many things to many people but has always focused on providing service to its community. That will not change. But at a time of disruption due to the recent pandemic, it will be interesting to see how much of the past becomes part of the future. It will be challenging to develop a new normal and understand what that means for the future of Racine and its surrounding communities. The role that the library plays in this future is to be determined. Now is the time to prepare for that uncertainty with certainty in conviction and action.