Community Newsletter: Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library has a new strategic plan. It is a remarkable time for an organization to be considering significant changes to how it operates and fulfills its mission.
The Racine Public Library has embarked on a process that will establish the library as a world-class organization. This desire is bold and timely and will renew the promise of how a public library intends to serve its community.
The library means many things to many people but has always focused on providing service to its community. That will not change. But at a time of disruption due to the recent pandemic, it will be interesting to see how much of the past becomes part of the future. It will be challenging to develop a new normal and understand what that means for the future of Racine and its surrounding communities. The role that the library plays in this future is to be determined. Now is the time to prepare for that uncertainty with certainty in conviction and action.
Such a time presents a unique opportunity to serve in new ways that can lead an entire community forward. This strategic plan provides a pathway for such an effort. The plan presents a renewed mission statement and a comprehensive vision for the library that represents a timeless and responsive framework for growth, improvement and innovation. The mission and vision have been translated into the Racine Public Library Manifesto — a declaration and invitation from the library to its community. The strategic plan then uses all three to make a pivot to a series of recommendations for growth and improvement framed as 20 Great Leaps.
Each of the leaps are supported by strategies. These have been assigned to a generalized timeline for implementation that will allow the library to develop a logical progression of initiatives that move it towards world-class.
The strategic plan originates from the library’s community, its leadership and its staff — as it should. Importantly, the current climate and culture of the library represent a foundation from which to build upon. New initiatives, new programs, new opportunities and new leadership will contribute to building a new culture. And while the work of any organization that seeks continual improvement is never done, the strategic plan presents a comprehensive way forward towards a new reality of service, one grounded by the hope and intent of becoming an organization that is among the best in the world at what it does.
Board statement
Tracy Austin, president of the Racine Public Library Board of Trustees, prepared this statement: “The Board continues to support the library teams and administration during the COVID-19 pandemic. Supporting the greater Racine community is the Board’s first and foremost obligation. The Board is taking the necessary steps to prioritize activities that will lead its members through an executive director search as Jessica MacPhail prepares to retire in July as current executive director. The Board’s hiring goals and timelines are aggressive, but more important is finding the individual who can advance the library’s strategic pathway towards a world class and smart library. These are exciting times for the library!”
View the plan
The library’s new strategic plan is available on the website at racinelibrary.info.
Call a librarian
The library is looking forward to resuming services. People may now call the library between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 262-217-7631 and reach local librarians. This Library Service Center is a collaborative service being offered by the 55 libraries in the SHARE consortium.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!