Community Newsletter: Racine Public Library

“We are a world class library and the excitement is building as we enter a new chapter for our members and community,” said Tracy Austin, Racine Public Library Board president.

Darcy Mohr and Robert Margis have accepted the role as interim co-executive directors for the library, while the Board of Trustees works closely with an executive search firm on the replacement of Jessica MacPhail who retired on July 6. The Board of Trustees thanks MacPhail for her contributions and wishes her well as they look forward to leadership and oversight of the critical operations of the library by Mohr and Margis.

During the pandemic library employees continue to provide online programming and an abundance of personal services. The library can help people as they prepare to go back to school and work.

Services

During this time of disruption due to COVID-19, the Racine Public Library remains committed to providing the community with the services it needs. Staff have been working to develop alternate ways to deliver the services members of the community rely on.