Community Newsletter: Racine Public Library

“We are a world class library and the excitement is building as we enter a new chapter for our members and community,” said Tracy Austin, Racine Public Library Board president.
Darcy Mohr and Robert Margis have accepted the role as interim co-executive directors for the library, while the Board of Trustees works closely with an executive search firm on the replacement of Jessica MacPhail who retired on July 6. The Board of Trustees thanks MacPhail for her contributions and wishes her well as they look forward to leadership and oversight of the critical operations of the library by Mohr and Margis.
During the pandemic library employees continue to provide online programming and an abundance of personal services. The library can help people as they prepare to go back to school and work.
Services
During this time of disruption due to COVID-19, the Racine Public Library remains committed to providing the community with the services it needs. Staff have been working to develop alternate ways to deliver the services members of the community rely on.
Patrons have access to materials from all libraries in the SHARE Consortium through curbside pickup at the Main Library, 75 Seventh St., or at one of the Bookmobile’s 19 locations. Materials have been flying off the shelves at a rate of nearly 1,000 items per day. A new automated sorting machine has made it possible for the Racine Public Library to be the hub for all materials being shared between libraries. More than 100 bins of materials are processed each day and delivered to one of the 30 libraries in the consortium, making the Racine Public Library critical to all libraries in Racine, Kenosha, Walworth and Rock counties. Statewide interlibrary loans will be available beginning Aug. 3.
Patrons can place holds on materials through the library’s online catalog at racinelibrary.info, or with the assistance of a library staff member over the phone by calling 262-636-9217. Patrons also have the option of talking or texting with a staff member. In addition to helping patrons place holds on materials, library staff are available to answer reference questions and offer suggestions for what to read next.
Digital divide
Bridging the digital divide has always been a major role for the library. This need has never been more vital than during the past several months. Access to a computer and reliable Internet connection are vital for keeping informed of current events, applying for benefits, job searching, remote learning and a host of other essential tasks. To help fill this need, the library is now offering the use of laptops with Internet connection outside of the building. This service is located near the library’s main entrance and is currently available from 10:00 – 12:00 Monday-Thursday, weather permitting. Printing and copying are also available.
Summer reading program
What would a summer be without the library’s summer reading program? There is still time to get in on the fun and prizes. Virtual Summer Reading Program logs can be found at https://racinelibrary.beanstack.org/. Participants can register individually or as a family. Badges are earned by tracking reading and participating in challenges. All ages are encouraged to join through Aug. 15 to earn prizes.
Whether it’s reading material, reference help, computer help or the fun of a summer reading program the community is looking for, the Racine Public Library is available to help.
