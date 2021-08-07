Community Newsletter: Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library is waiting for several new additions to its vehicle fleet. Two book bikes are anticipated by the end of the summer. These bikes will act as mobile pop-up libraries at events and regularly park in Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.

The library is also getting a second mobile library to act as a hybrid book and techmobile. This new addition to the fleet will benefit the community by allowing the library to host after-school tech programs, providing internet to communities, lending out laptops, attending outreach events, providing a Spanish collection and a popular collection of must-reads.

Library staff are seeking help from the community to fill the new RPL tech/bookmobile. The vehicle is sponsored by private donations to the library, but is now asking for community assistance to help fill the vehicle with books and technology. Businesses and organizations interested in supporting the new mobile library and learning more about the sponsorship levels can contact Angela Zimmermann, executive director, at angela.zimmermann@racinelibrary.info.

Library is open

The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., and the Bookmobile are fully open for browsing. For information about upcoming programs, resources and services, go to racinelibrary.info. People can also follow the library on Facebook and Instagram.

