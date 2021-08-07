Community Newsletter: Racine Public Library

RACINE — As summer begins to wind down, the Racine Public Library is gearing up for back to school and fall programming.
RPL’s Summer Reading Challenge finishes on Aug. 31. There’s still plenty of time for participants to start or finish their 2021 Summer Reading Challenge. They should register and log their hours through https://racinelibrary.beanstack.org/reader365. Children read 12 hours, teens and adults read 20 hours to complete the challenge. For each hour logged they will receive a virtual raffle ticket.
Through the website or the Beanstack app, participants place their tickets in the prize baskets they wish to win. Children participating in the Summer Reading Challenge will also receive a free ticket to the Wisconsin State Fair and parents can claim their ticket in the Youth Services Department.
Lunch break
Lunch Break at the Library will continue through the end of September. Every Wednesday, the Racine Public Library is inviting food trucks to park in the circle of Library Drive. New trucks come every week. A pop-up library set up outside and the library tech team brings out its 3D printer, coding robots and other gadgets from the Innovation Lab.
The upcoming food truck schedule is as follows: Aug. 11, La Taquiza Guadalajara, and Aug. 18, Blu Popper (Italian beef and bombers).
Literacy event
In September, the Racine Public Library will celebrate National Library Card Sign-Up Month by hosting a Fall into Reading: Celebrating Racine Literacy event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
It will include storytimes, representation from local organizations, craft projects, food trucks and craft vendors. The Racine Unified School District and literacy organizations will be in attendance promoting literacy through school and the library. 4-H groups will bring rabbits, goats, chickens and a cow to pet. In addition, the event will have a giant capture the flag game, a book cosplay contest, book trivia, genre passports, book giveaways, interactive literacy activities, raffle prize baskets for showing your library card and a community splatter art mural.
Hispanic Heritage Month
Sept. 15 is the start to Hispanic Heritage Month. From Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, the Racine Public Library will celebrate Racine’s Latinx community. Festivities will start with a bilingual story time on Sept. 15. Other activities include having a presentation on Mexican pastries from a local bakery, a performance from Hispanic dancers and an oral history storytelling from Marie Black about Racine’s Hispanic Community. Patrons should check the library website for dates and more details.
Vehicle fleet
The Racine Public Library is waiting for several new additions to its vehicle fleet. Two book bikes are anticipated by the end of the summer. These bikes will act as mobile pop-up libraries at events and regularly park in Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.
The library is also getting a second mobile library to act as a hybrid book and techmobile. This new addition to the fleet will benefit the community by allowing the library to host after-school tech programs, providing internet to communities, lending out laptops, attending outreach events, providing a Spanish collection and a popular collection of must-reads.
Library staff are seeking help from the community to fill the new RPL tech/bookmobile. The vehicle is sponsored by private donations to the library, but is now asking for community assistance to help fill the vehicle with books and technology. Businesses and organizations interested in supporting the new mobile library and learning more about the sponsorship levels can contact Angela Zimmermann, executive director, at angela.zimmermann@racinelibrary.info.
Library is open
The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., and the Bookmobile are fully open for browsing. For information about upcoming programs, resources and services, go to racinelibrary.info. People can also follow the library on Facebook and Instagram.