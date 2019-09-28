RACINE — After being named the fourth-worst area in the U.S. for black Americans in 2017, the Racine area was named the third-worst in 2018. What is the Racine Public Library doing to combat this, and to serve all patrons with equity?
Road Map to 2020
Community Value Goals — Racine Public Library is a learning institution
Engaging the Community Goals — RPL is a unique, innovative, interactive destination inspiring community pride
Collaboration
Outcome: Patrons benefit from RPL’s participation in state and national projects
The library director applied for and was selected to be on a team of 16 librarians who created “The Inclusive Services and Assessment Guide for Wisconsin Public Libraries,” to be used in conjunction with the Public Library Standards. By Dec. 31, 2019, all current policies will be reviewed using this tool.
Accessibility
Outcome: Patrons with differing abilities can easily use resources, programs and services
- Hearing Loop equipment was installed at all public service desks. Racine Public Library was awarded Dementia Friendly status by the ADRC, the first in Racine County.
Outcome: Patrons are welcomed into an inclusive environment
- The library board approved that all position descriptions include the wording “ability to communicate effectively in Spanish, both orally and in writing, desirable.”
- The library board approved elimination of all overdue fines for all RPL materials indefinitely.
- YWCA presents “Unlearning Racism” at Siena Center; staff are encouraged to attend (seven staff members have attended so far).
- Comprehensive staff training in racial equity and inclusion is provided to each employee.
Outcome: Patrons are able to borrow materials to read, view or listen to
- Laptop use and rules and regulations approved by library board, allowing for laptops to be checked out both inside and outside the building.
Community Partnerships
Outcome: Patrons benefit from community partnerships
- Adult storytimes are part of ongoing outreach services to senior centers.
Early Literacy
Outcome: Children receive free books
- Worked with “Books for Babies” organization to present books to new parents; 400 board books delivered to Ascension, funded by Educators Credit Union; 300 books in English, 100 books in Spanish.
Facility
Outcome: Patrons easily find spaces to learn quietly and interact socially
- Youth services reorganized to provide youth with Early Learning Center.
Programming
Outcome: Patrons of all cultures are able to share experiences together in a neutral space
- In collaboration with Coming Together Racine, weekly book discussions with themes of race and racism are being held. Anyone is welcome to attend. Books read and discussed so far in 2019: “Becoming” by Michelle Obama, “Jane Crow: The Life of Pauli Murray” by Rosalind Rosenberg, “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” by Robin DiAngelo, “The Color of Money: Black Banks and the Racial Wealth Gap” by Mehrsa Baradaran.
- Create public forums to discuss racial inequality and create solutions: Presentation held April 24 by Reggie Jackson, “The Hidden Impact of Segregation,” for Fair Housing Month, sponsored by the Friends of the Library, NAACP, City of Racine, and Coming Together Racine.
- A series of programs on white privilege was held.
- Mayor’s first Rental Roundtable was held.
- A new organization was developed called Racial Justice Network; created a Google calendar so all racial justice organizations can share events and programs through networkracialjustice@gmail.com.
Outcome: Patrons of all ages participate in different types of programs to promote reading during the summer
- Summer Reading Kickoff Bash held June 8 in the library’s parking lot; over 1,000 attended.
Give input
Suggestions for making programs, resources and services more equitable are welcome. Contact Jessica MacPhail, library director, at 262-636-9252 or email Jessica.macphail@racinelibrary.info.
