Community Newsletter: Racine Public Library continues to serve patrons

Along with the rest of the world, the Racine Public Library looks a little bit different this fall. The library and its friendly staff who make the library special are still here. When it can safely reopen, the library will be packed with great programs, resources and smiling faces.
While the physical building is closed, many of the resources provided are still available. People can place a hold on books, DVDs, CDs and even a projector at racinelibrary.info. When the holds are ready, they can be picked up from RPL curbside pickup. The pickup is located in the outer lobby, located off the circle of Library Drive. Masked library staff will sanitize the pickup table before and after each patron. Holds can also be placed on the Bookmobile. People can visit the website to find the current Bookmobile schedule.
Virtual programming
With the days getting shorter and colder, RPL has provided a variety of virtual programming for patrons to enjoy. Shared through social media, children can enjoy daily storytime provided by librarians. Teens can learn to code through programs like Girls who Code and Print your Own 3D Lightsaber. Teens can also explore the world of Dungeons & Dragons through RPL’s virtual D&D campaigns. For adults, RPL hosts a genealogy club, historical presentations and book groups. Tech help classes are offered every Tuesday. For a complete list of all of RPL’s programs, go to racinelibrary.info/news-events.
Book drops
The book drops are on the move again. The book and material drop offs on Lake Avenue have been relocated to their original location on the circle of Library Drive in front of the main lobby. To ensure the safety of patrons and staff, returned materials are held in quarantine for four days. Materials are not checked in until after the quarantine period. Patrons may still receive late reminders from the system if the items were returned close to or on the due date. Patrons should wait five to seven days before contacting the library about returned items. RPL is fine-free for all materials. The delay in material check-in has no penalty.
Printers, Wi-Fi
Looking for a printer? Make an appointment for a curbside internet time slot. Thirty-minute sessions are available for patrons to use the internet, print, scan, fax and to ask any necessary tech questions. To make an appointment, call 262-636-9217. Time slots are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. As of this writing, only two appointments are available during each time slot. This is due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area. In addition to curbside internet, RPL has extended its Wi-Fi access to the patron parking lot. Patrons are now able to use the library’s Wi-Fi from the convenience of their car. A personal device is required. To find low-cost internet for a home, visit everyoneon.org. This service provides internet to low-income households.
Information
For up-to-date information about what is happening at the library, follow RPL on social media, sign up for the weekly newsletter and visit the library website. The website is home to a variety of resources for virtual schooling and learning. On the website, visit the “Homework Help” tab for online tutoring through Brainfuse, interactive eBooks from Lightbox, and online courses through Lynda.com and Creative Bug. RPL also holds subscriptions to research databases such as EBSCO host, Badgerlink and Ancestry.com (in-library use only). For assistance in locating resources, using the resources or accessing the internet, call the reference helpline at 262-636-9217.
The Racine Public Library is working closely with the Racine Health Department on a phased reopening plan which will be implemented when it is safe to do so.
