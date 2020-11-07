Community Newsletter: Racine Public Library continues to serve patrons

Book drops

The book drops are on the move again. The book and material drop offs on Lake Avenue have been relocated to their original location on the circle of Library Drive in front of the main lobby. To ensure the safety of patrons and staff, returned materials are held in quarantine for four days. Materials are not checked in until after the quarantine period. Patrons may still receive late reminders from the system if the items were returned close to or on the due date. Patrons should wait five to seven days before contacting the library about returned items. RPL is fine-free for all materials. The delay in material check-in has no penalty.

Printers, Wi-Fi

Looking for a printer? Make an appointment for a curbside internet time slot. Thirty-minute sessions are available for patrons to use the internet, print, scan, fax and to ask any necessary tech questions. To make an appointment, call 262-636-9217. Time slots are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. As of this writing, only two appointments are available during each time slot. This is due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area. In addition to curbside internet, RPL has extended its Wi-Fi access to the patron parking lot. Patrons are now able to use the library’s Wi-Fi from the convenience of their car. A personal device is required. To find low-cost internet for a home, visit everyoneon.org. This service provides internet to low-income households.