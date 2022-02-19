Community Newsletter: Racine Public Library celebrates 125 years in 2022

RACINE — Since its establishment on Sept. 7, 1897, the Racine Public Library has grown from a modest collection of books to the host of the first library storytime for young children, to now a community building full of incredible people, resources, books and spaces. Although the vision and location of the library has changed over the years, what hasn’t changed is that the Racine community will always remain at the heart of its work. Now that the library has entered 2022, the 125th anniversary of its foundation, library staff are excited to spend the year in celebration with its community.

The public can visit the library for anniversary celebrations, events and activities throughout 2022.

Winterfest

It all starts with the library’s very first Winterfest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, in the circle of Library Drive under the shelter of a heated tent. People can stop by for adult and children’s stories around the fire, take-and-make crafts, a hot chocolate stand, popcorn, Captain Mike’s food truck, Ay Chihuahua coffee, and crafts and books for sale.

At 11 a.m., Professor Claus Anderson from the University of Wisconsin will present on the Danish quality of “hygge,” a traditional sense of coziness, conviviality, wellness and contentment. Finally, when people have had their fill of the library’s on-site festivities, they can explore the Downtown Racine Chili Ice Walk from noon to 4 p.m. to find the library’s ice sculpture and get a free sample of sweet potato and poblano chili.

VITA

What else is the library looking forward to in 2022?

On Thursdays through April 7, United Way of Racine County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) initiative is returning to the library. Tax help is available by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To schedule an appointment, go to UnitedWayRacine.org/VITA or call 262-383-2555. Free parking is available in the library’s parking lot and in the Lake Avenue metered spots during VITA sessions.

Sensory room

The library’s new sensory room opened Feb. 7. This is a private, quiet, self-care room full of sensory toys and installations like fidget spinners, bubble tanks, puzzle balls, tactile wall toys, sensory lights and more. The room also contains a privacy screen and chair for nursing parents. The space is open to people of all ages and abilities, by appointment only. To book a slot, call the library at 262-636-9217, or visit the youth services desk on the library’s first floor.

Book giveaway

The Racine Public Library is partnering with the Kenosha Public Library on an upcoming book giveaway. In mid-February, the libraries and other locations throughout Racine and Kenosha will distribute copies of Jon Meacham’s #1 New York Times bestseller, “The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels.” This giveaway is part of the libraries’ Who Gets to Vote program series, which will cover voting rights, voting research, book discussions on “The Soul of America” and candidate meet-and-greets.

And more

Throughout Winterfest and the rest of the year’s offerings — a renovation, a maker fair, a new Techmobile, a retro gaming night — the library is excited to commemorate with you its foundation, its history and its value as one of Racine’s core institutions. The public is welcome to visit the library or bookmobile, both of which are fully open for browsing. For more information, resources and program information, go to RacineLibrary.info.

Throughout new events, new spaces, the return of beloved programs and more, library staff look forward to sharing this year and the next 125 with its community.

