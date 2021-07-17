Community Newsletter: Racine Neighborhood Watch

RACINE — The evening of Tuesday, Aug. 3, is when the Racine community will come together to celebrate “America’s night out against crime.”
National Night Out is a community building campaign; it promotes community-police relationships and crime prevention, demonstrates neighborhood unity and strength, and encourages ongoing and positive neighbor-to-neighbor and neighbor-to-law enforcement communication. Neighbors are encouraged to lock their doors, turn on their outside lights and come outside to meet one another, and to take a united stand against crime.
Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. is proud to play an important role in connecting neighbors, neighborhoods and law enforcement. For the 30th consecutive year, RNW is coordinating NNO festivities and events being held in neighborhood areas, on individual blocks, and at churches and community centers. Events are as unique as each neighborhood area — with participants numbering from 10 to several hundred — and include activities such as cookouts, bouncy houses and live music, and visits from police, fire, sheriff and McGruff the Crime Dog.
NNO shines a spotlight on the significance of forwarding police-community relationships, participating in local anti-crime efforts, improving crime and drug prevention awareness, and sending a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized, on watch and ready to report any suspicious activities. NNO embraces a powerful spirit, energy, and commitment to creating safe and drug free neighborhoods in which to live, work and play.
While NNO annually celebrates themes of crime prevention and positive community-police relationships, an active Neighborhood Block Watch promotes those ideals every day. An organized Neighborhood Block Watch is one of the most effective and least costly ways to prevent crime. It relies on the best crime-fighting tool ever created — a good neighbor. It depends on a communication network among all block watchers, law enforcement and RNW.
Form a group
To start a Neighborhood Block Watch, neighbors participate in an organizational meeting held in their neighborhood (summer is perfect for outdoor gatherings). RNW staff gives a presentation about crime prevention and safety and, along with law enforcement, discusses the importance of the Neighborhood Block Watch program, how and when to report suspicious people and activities to the police, and the benefits of neighbors collaborating with police and with each other in taking a stand against crime. RNW provides the tools and gives neighbors the confidence to partner with law enforcement and to cooperate with each other to be proactive in crime prevention.
RNW also schedules Neighborhood Block Watch “restart” meetings for neighborhoods that haven’t gathered in several years and/or that have had an influx of new neighbors. The meeting includes all of the same information and best practices as in the organizational meeting.
NNO and the Block Watch program are reflections of what RNW does every day — educate residents, beautify neighborhoods, connect local community resources, and contribute to the community’s well-being through Neighborhood Watch meetings, programming and events. RNW teaches neighbors about effective crime prevention techniques and how to deal with quality of life concerns, helps them establish Neighborhood Block Watches, and provides trainings and support for Block Captains. RNW facilitates monthly meetings with neighbors and law enforcement at seven Community Oriented Policing (COP) Houses, located throughout Racine and Mount Pleasant. RNW strives to foster and promote positive community-law enforcement relationships.
RNW vision
It’s the vision of RNW to have a community where neighborhoods are places in which neighbors are safe, know each other and make new neighbors feel welcome and included, take responsibility for addressing local issues and work in collaboration with local officials and agencies to resolve them, and take pride in creating a physically appealing environment — one that looks and feels well cared for, and one that values and celebrates cultural, economic, racial and ethnic diversity. To achieve those goals, RNW lives its mission to “work with residents to create safe, friendly, and attractive neighborhoods throughout the Racine community.”
For more information, call 262-637-5711 or email susan@racinenw.com.