Community Newsletter: Racine Neighborhood Watch

While NNO annually celebrates themes of crime prevention and positive community-police relationships, an active Neighborhood Block Watch promotes those ideals every day. An organized Neighborhood Block Watch is one of the most effective and least costly ways to prevent crime. It relies on the best crime-fighting tool ever created — a good neighbor. It depends on a communication network among all block watchers, law enforcement and RNW.

Form a group

To start a Neighborhood Block Watch, neighbors participate in an organizational meeting held in their neighborhood (summer is perfect for outdoor gatherings). RNW staff gives a presentation about crime prevention and safety and, along with law enforcement, discusses the importance of the Neighborhood Block Watch program, how and when to report suspicious people and activities to the police, and the benefits of neighbors collaborating with police and with each other in taking a stand against crime. RNW provides the tools and gives neighbors the confidence to partner with law enforcement and to cooperate with each other to be proactive in crime prevention.