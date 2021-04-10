Community Newsletter: Racine Neighborhood Watch

While it appears the community may have turned a corner regarding COVID-19, Racine Neighborhood Watch (RNW) says that continuing best practices for crime prevention and neighborhood safety are just as important today as they were at the pandemic’s onset.

With more people out and about this spring, attention must be given to the goings-on in neighborhoods. After all, those living in neighborhoods are the resident experts of who and what belongs there — and who and what doesn’t. If someone or if something seems out of place or not quite right, call and report it to the Racine County Communications Center non-emergency dispatch, 262-886-2300.