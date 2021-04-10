Community Newsletter: Racine Neighborhood Watch

While it appears the community may have turned a corner regarding COVID-19, Racine Neighborhood Watch (RNW) says that continuing best practices for crime prevention and neighborhood safety are just as important today as they were at the pandemic’s onset.
With more people out and about this spring, attention must be given to the goings-on in neighborhoods. After all, those living in neighborhoods are the resident experts of who and what belongs there — and who and what doesn’t. If someone or if something seems out of place or not quite right, call and report it to the Racine County Communications Center non-emergency dispatch, 262-886-2300.
Crime prevention
A return to nicer weather comes with springtime crime prevention reminders. Open doors and windows, meant to embrace the sunshine and fresh breezes, are often open invitations to thieves and burglars who are looking for ways to steal items. Avoid being a victim of property theft:
- Lock doors at all times. While in the backyard, keep the front door and garage doors closed and locked. Conversely, when spending time in the front of the home, keep the back door shut and locked. Lock all of the home’s exterior doors, including sliding patio doors — even if planning on leaving for just a few minutes.
- Close and lock windows, too. Whether in the front or backyard, close and lock windows that are out of sight. When planning to leave the house, and especially overnight when sleeping, close and lock them all.
- Put ladders away. Setting a ladder down on its side and leaving it next to the house isn’t really “hiding” it. Don’t provide easy access to the upstairs of a home; put the ladder in a locked garage or shed.
- Be aware of door-to-door home improvement scams. If an unsolicited “contractor” comes knocking unannounced, do not do any business with that person. Call the non-emergency dispatch number, and let law enforcement verify the legitimacy of the company.
Be proactive
Being proactive in crime prevention is an everyday (not just seasonal) practice. One of the most effective and least costly ways to prevent crime is through a neighborhood block watch. A block watch relies on the best crime-fighting tool ever created — a good neighbor. It depends on a communication network among all block watchers, law enforcement and RNW.
A block watch organizational meeting provides tools for successful crime prevention:
- Information about personal and neighborhood crime prevention and safety (presented by RNW and law enforcement).
- Details of how and when to report suspicious people and activities.
- Best practices for keeping neighbors engaged, connected and informed.
Virtual or in-person, outdoor (with social distancing) block watch meetings are now being scheduled.
Virtual auction
Spring is traditionally the time Racine Neighborhood Watch hosts its Take a Taste Out of Crime fundraiser. While COVID-19 restrictions prohibit RNW from holding the renowned after-work wine, beer and Wisconsin cheese tasting social fundraiser, the 10th annual Take a Taste/Byte Out of Crime will be held instead as a virtual auction June 18-25. Building on last year’s online catalogue auction success, RNW is adding a live-streaming, interactive auction on the final evening of bidding. RNW is looking for businesses and individuals interested in being $500 event sponsors or auction item donors.
Contributors are recognized as those who endorse crime prevention and safety, a good quality of life in neighborhoods, and positive and productive neighbor-to-neighbor and neighbor-law enforcement relationships. Monies raised help fund Neighborhood Watch meetings, programming and events.
For more information about RNW, its programs and events, call 262-637-5711 or email Susan Feehrer-Laack, program director, at susan@racinenw.com.
Congratulations
RNW congratulates Chief Art Howell on his retirement and recognizes his long-serving dedication to police work, the City of Racine Police Department and the community.
"In his various roles and positions, he remained an approachable and caring, professional leader," said Feehrer-Laack. "It has been our privilege and pleasure to work with him in creating safe, friendly and attractive neighborhoods throughout the Racine community. Thank you, Chief. Well done."