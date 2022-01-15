Community Newsletter: Racine Neighborhood Watch

RACINE — Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. extends warm wishes for a safe and happy 2022.

Moving into January, RNW continues its work at the neighborhood level as a strong and effective advocate for crime prevention and safety, cooperation among neighbors and neighborhood stability. RNW builds productive community-law enforcement communications through its Neighborhood Watch meetings, programming, trainings and events. There’s much to do in 2022.

“Tried and True for 2022” is a memorable phrase that encourages residents to be proactive in crime prevention by using proven tools, techniques and reminders to avoid being victims of crime. Many easy, everyday crime prevention tips are readily available and have a high rate of success. The problem is in this hurry-up world, people overlook the simple things. They forget to lock car doors every time the car is parked (or while pre-warming the vehicle in the winter). They open an email or text message that appears to be from a familiar source before taking a second look at the sender. They don’t stay updated on crime trends and scam alerts. They wonder if what they witness is important enough to report.

Starts with neighbors

Tried and true crime prevention starts with neighbors who get to know other neighbors. Good neighbors are the basis for great neighborhoods. And great neighborhoods have an established Neighborhood Block Watch program. Block watches are one of the most effective and least costly ways to prevent crime.

A Neighborhood Block Watch relies on the best crime-fighting tool ever created — a good neighbor. It depends on a communication network among all block watchers, law enforcement and RNW. Positive neighbor-to-neighbor and neighbor-to-law enforcement relationships strengthen a true sense of community and safety. Neighborhood Block Watches are time-tested crime prevention tools that work.

Tried and true crime prevention need everyone’s participation. Neighbors are the resident experts of who and what belongs in the neighborhood — and who and what doesn’t. RNW encourages residents to be observant of the people, places and situations around them. If someone or something appears suspicious, seems out of place or not quite right, call the Racine County Communications Center non-emergency number, 262-886-2300, to report it. If in doubt, let police check it out.

A quick, tried and true crime prevention tool that shares current crime prevention and scam alert information is the RNW Facebook page. Posts to the page are timely and factual (and fun!). It takes no time at all to visit facebook.com/RacineNeighborhoodWatch, “like,” and follow the RNW page.

Take a Taste Out of Crime

RNW excitedly announces that in 2022, the Take a Taste Out of Crime fundraiser returns as an in-person event. The 11th annual gala will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant.

RNW is proud to host this area’s best and most popular after-work social. In a fun, casual atmosphere complemented by live background music, TATOOC will feature selections of wines and beers to sample, Wisconsin cheeses to taste and hot hors d’oeuvres to enjoy. More than 100 items will be attractively displayed throughout two ballrooms for raffles or silent auctions.

There’s still more to do in 2022 as RNW gears up for the fundraiser in early spring. Businesses and/or individuals interested in being an event sponsor or item donor may call the RNW office at 262-637-5711 or email charlie@racinenw.com.

39 years

2022 marks the 39th year that RNW, a non-profit organization, has been doing what it does best — working with residents to create safe, friendly and attractive neighborhoods throughout the Racine community. RNW has established a deeply-rooted support and communication network: family by family and neighborhood by neighborhood. RNW works closely with law enforcement and promotes neighbor-police relationships and communication.

Through its meetings, programming and events, RNW continues to educate residents about Block Watches, crime prevention and dealing with quality-of-life concerns. RNW helps beautify neighborhoods, connects local community resources and contributes to the community’s well-being. For additional information, call 262-637-5711.

