Community Newsletter: Racine Neighborhood Watch

For many people, crime prevention works the same way. Everything is “just fine” until a specific criminal incident happens directly to them or someone they know. Only then do they decide to do something about safety and crime prevention.
Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. (RNW) reminds residents the best way to practice successful crime prevention is to be proactive rather than reactive when it comes to safeguarding themselves, their family and their property from crime. Make it a safe new year. Resolve in 2020 to be proactive in crime prevention at home:
- Lock your car door every time you leave the vehicle — even if it’s just for a moment. If you need to pre-warm your car on a bitterly cold day, do not leave it unattended and unlocked. Make sure belongings are stored out of sight in your locked vehicle. Even a small amount of change or a cheap charger cord can be appealing to thieves.
- Lock your garage door. Lock your vehicle when it is parked inside the garage. Remember to lock the service entry door into your home as well.
- Illuminate your property at night. Use porch, yard and motion-activated lights. Consider dusk-to-dawn bulbs. They are inexpensive, energy efficient and reliable (and you don’t have to remember to turn them on and off).
- Never open the door to unexpected, unfamiliar people. If someone appears at your door asking for anything (help, donations, etc.) or if an unsolicited sales person stops by, do not open the door. It’s not being rude; it is being safe. Ask to see identification through a locked window and make phone calls to verify information. Bad guys won’t wait for you do the research.
- Never provide personal, credit card or bank information to someone who contacts you first by email or phone, even if it appears to be from a legitimate group, organization or known person. Social Security, the IRS and the 2020 Census will mail letters first and have different levels of security when you respond. A request for payment by wire transfer or gift card, or a demand for immediate payment under “penalty of arrest” or “threat of suspension or cancellation” is a SCAM.
Also, make 2020 the year you resolve to be proactive in crime prevention in your neighborhood:
- Start and/or stay active in Neighborhood Block Watch. Block watches are one of the most effective and least costly ways to prevent crime. A Neighborhood Block Watch relies on the best crime-fighting tool ever created — a good neighbor. It depends on a communication network among all block watchers, law enforcement and Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. Positive neighbor-to-neighbor and neighbor-to-law enforcement relationships are keys to successful crime prevention and serve to strengthen a true sense of community.
- Get to know your neighbors. Be a friendly face in your neighborhood and develop a welcoming presence toward your neighbors. People living nearby will appreciate a genuine “hello.” A small greeting and nod of recognition can make a big difference for everyone. It can also have an impact on, and possibly deter, those who are up to no good and don’t want to be noticed.
- Report suspicious activity and people to law enforcement. You are the resident expert of who and what belongs in your neighborhood — and who and what doesn’t. Pay attention to the people and places around you. If someone or if something seems out of place or not quite right, do not hesitate to call the Racine County Communications Center non-emergency number, 262-886-2300, to report it. If in doubt, let law enforcement check it out.
Cheers to the new year and another opportunity to promote crime prevention and “safe, friendly, and attractive neighborhoods throughout the Racine community.” Call Racine Neighborhood Watch at 262-637-5711, or email susan@racinenw.com for more information.
Save the date
RNW’s ninth annual Take a Taste Out of Crime wine, beer, and cheese tasting fundraiser extraordinaire is Friday, March 27.