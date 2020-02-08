Community Newsletter: Racine Neighborhood Watch

For many people, crime prevention works the same way. Everything is “just fine” until a specific criminal incident happens directly to them or someone they know. Only then do they decide to do something about safety and crime prevention.

Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. (RNW) reminds residents the best way to practice successful crime prevention is to be proactive rather than reactive when it comes to safeguarding themselves, their family and their property from crime. Make it a safe new year. Resolve in 2020 to be proactive in crime prevention at home: