October is National Crime Prevention Month. During this time, special attention is paid to the practice of crime prevention while promoting awareness of important issues such as creating safer, more caring communities. As part of National Crime Prevention Month 2019, Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. (RNW) is highlighting these crime prevention themes:
Be involved
Effective crime prevention requires cooperation and collaboration between residents and law enforcement. It is successful when neighbors report anything suspicious or illegal to law enforcement, work along with police to address neighborhood concerns or issues, and problem-solve solutions together.
One of the best ways to be proactive in crime prevention is to get involved in an organized Neighborhood Block Watch where you live. A Block Watch is one of the most effective and least costly ways to prevent crime. It relies on the greatest crime-fighting tool ever created — a good neighbor. Block Watches depend on a communication network among all block watchers, law enforcement and RNW. Positive neighbor-to-neighbor and neighbor-to-law enforcement relationships promote safety and strengthen a true sense of community.
Lock it, light it
Most intruders look for homes and cars that are unsecured and unprotected. It’s a bonus for burglars when yards are dark, and buildings are in the shadows. Deadbolt door locks and window locks are great crime deterrents, provided they are used. Car locks and alarm systems should always be activated when leaving your vehicle — even for a few minutes (and keep valuables out of sight). Illuminate dark places around your home (between houses, near garages and alleys, front porches) with dawn to dusk or motion detector lighting.
Be proactive in crime prevention and look at all points of entry to your home — and consider how it looks to the bad guys.
You have free articles remaining.
Beware of scams
One in 10 adults in the U.S. fall victim to scams and fraud every year. According to the Federal Trade Commission, that figure is rising; it jumped by 34% in 2018. Scams often have detectable red flags but you must look for them. Common scam practices include trickery, threats and intimidation as a means to gain access to your personal identification information or your money; offers that are “too good to be true”; realistic looking emails (often with misspellings), and demands for immediate payment via wire transactions or gift cards.
Involve police
Crime prevention is successful when neighbors report any and all suspicious or illegal activities to law enforcement. Suspicious activity is defined as an occurrence that is out of the ordinary or out of place in your neighborhood, and one that does not fit in the normal day-to-day goings on. Law enforcement may not recognize a stranger in your neighborhood, but you would. Since neighbors are the experts on who and what belongs (and who and what doesn’t) successful crime prevention depends on timely communication between law enforcement and residents.
Call the Racine County Communications Center non-emergency dispatch number at 262-886-2300 to report suspicious or illegal activities. Don’t wait for crime to happen; be proactive and let police investigate. RNW promotes crime prevention and safety every day. It is the mission of RNW to work with residents to “create safe, friendly, and attractive neighborhoods throughout the Racine community.”
RNW empowers residents to take responsibility for the neighborhoods in which they live by building positive and productive community-law enforcement relationships through RNW Neighborhood Watch meetings, programming and events.
For additional Crime Prevention Month tips and alerts, visit the Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. Facebook page. To learn more about the Neighborhood Block Watch program, call 262-637-5711.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.