Community Newsletter: Racine Neighborhood Watch

Ah, summertime. Schedules are less structured, evenings are longer and people are enjoying all the season has to offer. While life may be slower and more relaxed, Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. (RNW) reminds residents not to ease up on attentiveness to crime prevention. Criminal activity tends to increase during these months because there are more opportunities for people to become victims:
- Home windows and doors are left open and/or unlocked
- Garage doors are left open and/or unlocked
- Car windows and doors are left open and/or unlocked
- Car engines are left running with the air conditioning engaged to cool the car — unlocked and with keys in the ignition
- Purses, wallets, and other valuable items are left unattended in places such as an unlocked car, the beach or picnic site
- Vacation plans are shared on social media
Be proactive in crime prevention. If something has a lock, lock it. If something of value is in plain view, hide it. If you see suspicious people or activity in your neighborhood, report it to the Racine County Dispatch non-emergency number, 262-886-6300. You are the resident expert of who and what belongs in your neighborhood. If you see something not quite right or out of place, call and report it.
National Night Out
National Night Out (NNO) is a much-anticipated, popular, long-standing summertime event for the Racine community. Each year, approximately 6,000 people gather at one of 55 or more NNO community-wide events held at various community centers, Community Oriented Policing (COP) Houses, churches, parks, and in individual neighborhoods to promote crime prevention and safety, neighborhood unity and strength, positive law enforcement-community partnerships and relationships, and citizen involvement in building and maintaining safer neighborhoods.
While the spirit, goodwill, and camaraderie will still be the same, the timing of the 29th annual NNO will be different. Because of the coronavirus pandemic and following the recommendations of the National Association of Town Watch (the non-profit creator and organizer of National Night Out), NNO will be held Tuesday Oct. 6. People can look for summertime registration forms next month.
Summer meetings
Summertime RNW meetings held at the COP houses throughout the community will also be different. RNW facilitates these monthly meetings at the six City of Racine and one Village of Mount Pleasant police departments’ COP houses. These meetings target a larger geographic area than a single neighborhood. While purpose of the gatherings to provide an opportunity for residents, the COP officer and RNW to come together, work to problem-solve neighborhood issues, and put those solutions into action, the format will be virtual. Out of an abundance of concern for the safety and well-being of participants, online Zoom meetings are scheduled at least through July. Neighbors without access to a camera may join by phone.
Thank you
Thank you to all the Take a Taste Out of Crime Online sponsors, donors and bidders who supported RNW’s major (summer) fundraiser. COVID changed the event; however, the bidding was red-hot, and the virtual June auction was a huge success. Plans are for a return of the much-loved wine beer, and cheese tasting fundraising social event in 2021. All 2020 event admission tickets will be honored.
No matter the season, RNW continues to live and work its mission to “assist neighbors in creating safe, friendly and attractive neighborhoods throughout the community.” To learn more about National Night Out in October, Take a Taste Out of Crime, RNW meetings, the Block Watch program or other crime prevention and safety topics, call 262-637-5711 or visit the RNW Facebook page at facebook.com/RacineNeighborhoodWatch.
