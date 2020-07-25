Community Newsletter: Racine Neighborhood Watch

While the spirit, goodwill, and camaraderie will still be the same, the timing of the 29th annual NNO will be different. Because of the coronavirus pandemic and following the recommendations of the National Association of Town Watch (the non-profit creator and organizer of National Night Out), NNO will be held Tuesday Oct. 6. People can look for summertime registration forms next month.

Summer meetings

Summertime RNW meetings held at the COP houses throughout the community will also be different. RNW facilitates these monthly meetings at the six City of Racine and one Village of Mount Pleasant police departments’ COP houses. These meetings target a larger geographic area than a single neighborhood. While purpose of the gatherings to provide an opportunity for residents, the COP officer and RNW to come together, work to problem-solve neighborhood issues, and put those solutions into action, the format will be virtual. Out of an abundance of concern for the safety and well-being of participants, online Zoom meetings are scheduled at least through July. Neighbors without access to a camera may join by phone.

Thank you