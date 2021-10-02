Community Newsletter: Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc.

October is National Crime Prevention Month. During this time, special recognition is paid to the practice of crime prevention and creating safer, more caring communities. Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc., in consultation with local law enforcement, has announced the NCPM theme for 2021 is “Gun Safety.”
Week one, Oct. 3-9: Safe Gun Storage
Safe firearm storage means keeping the guns unloaded and secured in a locked location such as a cabinet, vault or storage case which is inaccessible to children or other unauthorized persons. Ammunition should be kept in a separate locked place.
As an added security step, unloaded guns can be equipped with a gun locking device. Free firearm locks are available through the City of Racine Police Department and can be picked up at any of the six Racine Community Oriented Policing Houses or RNW office, 800 Center St., Room 316. The gun locks are distributed on a first-come basis and quantities are limited.
Week two, Oct. 10-16: McGruff’s 4-Steps of gun safety
Empowering young children with a well-rehearsed plan of action if they see a gun is a simple and effective, kid-friendly gun safety practice. To help promote this, the National Crime Prevention Council has developed McGruff’s 4-Steps of Gun Safety. It teaches children to:
- Stop — don’t get any closer to the gun
- Don’t touch
- Get away — remove themselves from the situation
- Tell an adult
Go to ncpc.org/resources/mcgruffgunsafety for more information, handouts and videos.
Week three, Oct. 17-23: Safety through conversations
Parents play a key role in developing good practices for gun safety. Many children, young and old, have a natural curiosity about guns. Holding regular, honest, and repeated conversations will help demystify guns, give children a better understanding of what guns are and how they work, and build reliable and available communication opportunities with parents.
As children grow, age-appropriate information should be added to routine discussions. For little ones, McGruff’s 4-Steps is a great place to start. Suggested middle school conversations and practice scenarios may include ways to get out of a situation where a gun is present without causing a commotion or drawing unnecessary attention to the child. For example, a child stating, “I’m hungry. Let’s go get something to eat,” can be used as an excuse to leave and be safe. Older children may be concerned with issues of gun violence and their own safety in school, with friends, at parties and more. Parents may want to include other resources and referrals in their dialogues.
Week four, Oct. 24-30: See Something, Say Something
Implicit in all the weekly gun safety topics is notification. If a gun is seen, someone needs to be told. Smaller children can tell a grownup. Children need to understand that letting someone know about a gun won’t get anyone in trouble, they are not being tattletales and they are being a good friend by being safe. School-aged children, in addition to parents, can confidentially speak with a teacher, counselor or resource officer about things they may see or hear. Older children, along with assistance provided in schools, can call the Racine County Emergency Dispatch non-emergency number at 262-886-2300.
Anonymous information can be shared with Crime Stoppers of Racine County at 262-636-9330 or by using the free “P3 Tips” mobile app to report any suspicious activity, conversations or guns they may see.
NCPM is a reminder that each person has a stake in the prevention of crime — children, youth, adults, law enforcement, elected officials and business leaders. Being proactive in gun safety is just one area where working together, safer and more caring communities can be created. For information about gun safety, other crime prevention tips or neighborhood concerns, call Racine Neighborhood Watch at 262-637-5711.
RNW works with residents to create safe, friendly, and attractive neighborhoods throughout the Racine community.