Community Newsletter: Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc.

Go to ncpc.org/resources/mcgruffgunsafety for more information, handouts and videos.

Week three, Oct. 17-23: Safety through conversations

Parents play a key role in developing good practices for gun safety. Many children, young and old, have a natural curiosity about guns. Holding regular, honest, and repeated conversations will help demystify guns, give children a better understanding of what guns are and how they work, and build reliable and available communication opportunities with parents.

As children grow, age-appropriate information should be added to routine discussions. For little ones, McGruff’s 4-Steps is a great place to start. Suggested middle school conversations and practice scenarios may include ways to get out of a situation where a gun is present without causing a commotion or drawing unnecessary attention to the child. For example, a child stating, “I’m hungry. Let’s go get something to eat,” can be used as an excuse to leave and be safe. Older children may be concerned with issues of gun violence and their own safety in school, with friends, at parties and more. Parents may want to include other resources and referrals in their dialogues.

Week four, Oct. 24-30: See Something, Say Something