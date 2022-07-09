Community Newsletter: Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc.

RACINE — McGruff the Crime Dog is making a come-back. In his return to celebrity, he is telling Americans to “Take a Bite Out of Crime, Again.” The National Crime Prevention Council and McGruff are urging citizens to reconsider the benefits of “community-centered crime prevention” and go back to the basics of crime prevention — where neighbors and police build bridges of communication, trust and mutual respect and work together to have safe neighborhoods.

Community-centered crime prevention is at the heart of Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc.’s mission. RNW works with residents to create safe, friendly, and attractive neighborhoods throughout the Racine community. After nearly 40 years, RNW continues to educate residents about crime prevention and safety, the benefits of partnering with law enforcement and solutions to remedy quality of life issues. In addition, RNW helps beautify neighborhoods, connects local community resources and contributes to the community’s well-being.

RNW works to organize and empower residents to take ownership of the neighborhoods in which they live by building positive neighbor-to-neighbor and productive community-police relationships. RNW promotes those proactive crime prevention best practices through its Neighborhood Block Watch program. The Neighborhood Block Watch program educates residents about personal and neighborhood crime prevention, safety, and BW best practices for keeping neighbors engaged, connected, and informed. In addition, RNW facilitates monthly meetings with neighbors and police at seven area community oriented policing (COP) houses.

Since neighbors are the resident experts of who and what belongs in a neighborhood — and who and what doesn’t, residents are encouraged to “keep their heads on a swivel” and be aware of the goings-on in their neighborhood. RNW reinforces the value of partnering with law enforcement: each person is responsible for reporting suspicious people or activities by calling the Racine County Dispatch non-emergency phone number, 262-886-2300, each time there is an unusual or concerning incident.

National Night Out

National Night Out (NNO) mirrors what RNW does every day: build positive and productive community-law enforcement relationships through RNW meetings, programming and events. “America’s Night Out Against Crime” is Tuesday, Aug. 2.

NNO is an evening when the Racine community comes together to “give crime and drugs a going away party.” It’s a community-building campaign where neighborhood camaraderie is embraced, and positive neighbor-police relationships are recognized and celebrated. NNO promotes community-police communication and crime prevention, demonstrates neighborhood unity and strength, and encourages ongoing and positive neighbor-to-neighbor and neighbor-to-law enforcement relationships. Neighbors are encouraged to lock their doors, turn on their outside lights and come outside to meet one another, and take a united stand against crime.

RNW is proud to play an important role in connecting neighbors, neighborhoods and law enforcement.

For the 31st consecutive year, RNW is organizing NNO events throughout the Racine community. Dozens of planners have registered NNO festivities with RNW, with events being held in neighborhood areas, on individual blocks, and at churches and community centers. Events are as unique as each neighborhood area — with participants numbering from 10 to several hundred — and include activities such as cookouts, carnival games, bouncy houses, DJs and bands, and visits from police, fire, sheriff and McGruff the Crime Dog.

NNO shines a spotlight on the significance of improving crime and drug prevention awareness, generating participation in local anti-crime efforts, strengthening neighborhood spirit, forwarding police-community relationships, and sending a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and on watch for suspicious activities.

A NNO event by itself or a single BW or a won’t change the challenges faced by the community. What they will do, however, is provide opportunities at the neighborhood level to return to the basics of what makes communities great — neighborhoods where residents know and communicate with each other, work cooperatively with law enforcement by being proactive in crime prevention, take responsibility for addressing issues and concerns while problem-solving solutions, and honor and respect the cultural, economic, racial and ethnic diversities in their own backyards.