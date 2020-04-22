Community Newsletter: Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc.

Once routines become more common place, RNW invites residents to build on that spring time experience of neighborhood friendliness. Put names to the faces who passed by in March and April. Meet with your neighbors and organize a Neighborhood Block Watch.

Block Watches are one of the most effective and least costly ways to prevent crime. It relies on the best crime-fighting tool ever created — a good neighbor. A Block Watch depends on a communication network among all block watchers, law enforcement and RNW. Positive neighbor-to-neighbor and neighbor-to-law enforcement relationships are keys to successful crime prevention and serve to strengthen a true sense of community.

That sense of unity, safety and connectedness is so important during these days of “Safer at Home.” RNW continues to assist neighbors and its mission to “create safe, friendly, and attractive neighborhoods throughout the Racine community.” To reach RNW, call 262-939-3278 or message the RNW Facebook page.

Thank you

Finally, RNW wishes to recognize and thank our community's law enforcement, first responders, dispatch, medical professionals, health care workers, grocers, truckers, and all other essential businesses and employees who give so bravely of their time and talents to ensure our neighbors and neighborhoods stay healthy, strong and safe. We are grateful for your sacrifices. The commitment you've made to serve and protect our families and our community, at considerable risk to yourselves, makes each of you a hero in our eyes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0