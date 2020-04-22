Community Newsletter: Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc.

Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. (RNW) salutes neighbors as they continue to stay “Safer at Home.” The upheaval to families, routines, schedules, work and lifestyles is unprecedented. Our community perseveres — courageously doing what needs to be done to remain safe and healthy.
During this, neighbors are becoming reacquainted. Residents are making new connections with those who share the neighborhoods in which they live; however, the pandemic is changing the nature of communication. People out on walks greet each other with a smile and a wave; they post messages and decorations of hope on doors and windows.
With everyone staying mostly indoors, neighborhoods are uncharacteristically quiet. That provides a better opportunity for criminals to go around unnoticed. RNW reminds residents to remain vigilant for suspicious people, vehicles and activity. Make it a point to look out the windows often and call/email your neighbors to encourage them to do the same. Crime prevention and neighborhood safety practices are as important now as ever. RNW also suggests:
- Report all emergencies by calling 911.
- Report suspicious activity and people to law enforcement. You are the resident expert of who and what belongs in your neighborhood — and who and what doesn’t. Pay attention to people and vehicles in the area. If someone or if something seems out of place or not quite right, do not hesitate to call the Racine County Communications Center non-emergency number, 262-886-2300, to report it.
- Remember to check on elderly and those with health issues.
Racine County Communications Center call takers will be asking everyone who calls 911 or 262-886-2300 a series of short, health-related questions. Because of the transmissibility of the novel coronavirus, these questions are being posed to protect the safety and well-being of law enforcement, first responders and the community they serve.
Cyber criminals
Be alert to the presence of cyber criminals, too. Scammers are sending out fake federal stimulus checks; inventing pop-up websites that offer cheap and plentiful masks, sanitizer and other cleaning products; and creating links that promise to deliver Covid-19 testing kits, treatments and cures. They make phone calls and send mail, emails and text messages. They are masters of imitation, replicating agencies such as Social Security, the federal government or the IRS. Scammers copy legitimate logos, company slogans and phone numbers.
Correspondences are marked “official documents” or “open immediately.” Urgency is their tactic, and they often threaten consequences such as account closure or arrest. RNW recommends using caution with unsolicited correspondences and doing research before making purchases. Have scam prevention conversations with friends and loved ones. Visit the RNW Facebook page for up-to-date information about the latest scams and victim prevention tips.
Organize a Block Watch
Once routines become more common place, RNW invites residents to build on that spring time experience of neighborhood friendliness. Put names to the faces who passed by in March and April. Meet with your neighbors and organize a Neighborhood Block Watch.
Block Watches are one of the most effective and least costly ways to prevent crime. It relies on the best crime-fighting tool ever created — a good neighbor. A Block Watch depends on a communication network among all block watchers, law enforcement and RNW. Positive neighbor-to-neighbor and neighbor-to-law enforcement relationships are keys to successful crime prevention and serve to strengthen a true sense of community.
That sense of unity, safety and connectedness is so important during these days of “Safer at Home.” RNW continues to assist neighbors and its mission to “create safe, friendly, and attractive neighborhoods throughout the Racine community.” To reach RNW, call 262-939-3278 or message the RNW Facebook page.
Thank you
Finally, RNW wishes to recognize and thank our community's law enforcement, first responders, dispatch, medical professionals, health care workers, grocers, truckers, and all other essential businesses and employees who give so bravely of their time and talents to ensure our neighbors and neighborhoods stay healthy, strong and safe. We are grateful for your sacrifices. The commitment you've made to serve and protect our families and our community, at considerable risk to yourselves, makes each of you a hero in our eyes.
