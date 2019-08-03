Summer is sizzling, and the news from Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. about National Night Out and the Neighborhood Block Watch program is hot, hot, hot!
National Night Out (NNO) will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6. It’s an evening when the Racine community comes together to celebrate “America’s Night Out Against Crime.” NNO is a great community building campaign; it promotes community-police relationships and crime prevention, demonstrates neighborhood unity and strength, and encourages on-going and positive neighbor-to-neighbor and neighbor-to-law enforcement communication. Neighbors are encouraged to lock their doors, turn on their outside lights and come outside to meet one another, and to take a united stand against crime.
RNW is proud to play an important role in connecting neighbors, neighborhoods and law enforcement. For the 28th consecutive year, Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. (RNW) is organizing NNO events throughout the Racine community. More than 55 NNO planners have registered NNO festivities with RNW and are holding their events in neighborhood areas, on individual blocks, and at churches and community centers. Events are as unique as each neighborhood area — with participants numbering from 10 to several hundred — and include activities such as cookouts, carnival games, bouncy houses, DJs and bands, and visits from police, fire, sheriff and McGruff the Crime Dog.
NNO shines a spotlight on the significance of improving crime and drug prevention awareness, generating participation in local anti-crime efforts, strengthening neighborhood spirit, forwarding police-community relationships, and sending a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and on watch for suspicious activities. NNO embraces a powerful spirit, energy, and commitment to creating safe and drug free neighborhoods in which to live, work, and play.
Neighborhood Block Watch
While NNO celebrates themes of crime prevention and positive community-police relationships on the first Tuesday in August every year, an active Neighborhood Block Watch promotes those ideals every day. An organized Neighborhood Block Watch is one of the most effective and least costly ways to prevent crime. It relies on the best crime-fighting tool ever created — a good neighbor. It depends on a communication network among all block watchers, law enforcement and RNW.
Block Watches begin for several reasons — a recent crime in the neighborhood (such as strangers stealing items from unlocked vehicles), a wish to return to the “the good old days” where everyone on the block knew each other, or a desire to take a proactive approach to neighborhood safety — and starts with a Block Watch organizational meeting.
RNW staff gives a presentation about crime prevention and safety and, along with law enforcement, discusses the importance of the Neighborhood Block Watch program, how and when to report suspicious people and behaviors to the police, and the benefits of neighborhood collaboration with police and with each other in taking a stand against crime. After that, the decision when and how often to hold Neighborhood Block Watch meetings is determined by the residents themselves.
NNO and the Block Watch program are reflections of what RNW does every day — educate residents, beautify neighborhoods, connect local community resources, and contribute to the community’s well-being through Neighborhood Watch meetings, programming and events. RNW teaches neighbors about effective crime prevention and how to deal with quality of life concerns, helps them establish Neighborhood Block Watches, and provides trainings and support for Block Captains. RNW facilitates monthly meetings with neighbors and law enforcement at seven Community Oriented Policing (COP) Houses, located throughout Racine and Mount Pleasant. RNW strives to foster and promote positive community-law enforcement relationships.
RNW lives its mission to “work with residents to create safe, friendly, and attractive neighborhoods throughout the Racine community.” To learn more, call 262-637-5711, visit www.racinenw.com or www.facebook.com/RacineNeighborhoodWatch.
