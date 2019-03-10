“Take a Taste Out of Crime.”
No, it’s not the catch phrase coined by McGruff the Crime Dog (that’s “take a bite out of crime”). Take a Taste Out of Crime is Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc.’s invitation to the community to support RNW and its mission to work with residents “to create safe, friendly and attractive neighborhoods throughout the Racine community” by attending the eighth annual fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant.
Take a Taste Out of Crime is a can’t-miss wine, beer and Wisconsin cheese tasting event. In the atmosphere of an after-work social, the evening features samplings of wines and beers, and delicate morsels of Wisconsin cheeses.
Hundreds of items will be attractively displayed for the raffle or silent auction, including a wide selection of sporting goods, event tickets, theme baskets, fashion pieces and gift certificates. The event is held in two ballrooms, each featuring the musical stylings of a local live jazz band. An expanded selection of hot hors d’oeuvres is also included.
Take a Taste Out of Crime is the major fundraising event for Racine Neighborhood Watch (RNW), a nonprofit organization. Unlike other neighborhood watch programs across the country, RNW is not an extension of a specific law enforcement agency. As a nonprofit agency, RNW is in a unique position to partner with all community agencies: Law enforcement, city and county departments, emergency management and many other resources. Like all nonprofit groups, RNW depends on grants, donations and fundraisers to continue carrying out its mission.
The public can support RNW in its efforts to educate residents, beautify neighborhoods, connect local community resources and contribute to the well-being of the community. Partner with RNW and Take a Taste Out of Crime: Donate an item for auction, be an event sponsor, and join neighbors and colleagues March 29.
Advance tickets cost $30 and available online at http://www.racinenw.com/about_tatooc.html.
Community relationships
In living its mission, RNW empowers residents to take responsibility for the neighborhoods in which they live by building positive and productive community-law enforcement relationships through our Neighborhood Watch meetings, programming and events.
- RNW educates residents to be proactive in crime prevention and teaches neighbors how to deal with quality-of-life concerns at the neighborhood level through block watch presentations and meetings. Block watches are an organized way of keeping neighbors connected about the goings-on of the neighborhood.
- RNW facilitates monthly Neighborhood Watch COP (Community Oriented Policing) meetings at the six Racine and one Mount Pleasant Police Department COP Houses. These meetings target a larger geographic area than a single block. RNW, COP officers, and residents work together to problem-solve neighborhood issues and put those solutions into action. RNW is a catalyst for long-term stabilization of these areas by contributing to positive police-neighbor relationships, improving the quality of life and reducing crime.
- RNW, for the 21st consecutive year, is co-sponsoring Group Workcamps. Hundreds of youth volunteers from around the country travel to the community to participate in this annual, week-long, home-repair experience. Youths are assigned specific home-repair projects for qualified homeowners living in predetermined, designated areas.
- RNW coordinates community-wide events on National Night Out. Always held on the first Tuesday of August, RNW invites the community to organize block parties and other events to celebrate America’s Night Out Against Crime on Tuesday, Aug. 6, and to promote neighbor-to-neighbor communication and positive community-law enforcement relationships. RNW works with registered events to schedule visits from local dignitaries, law enforcement, safety agencies and McGruff the Crime Dog.
Call 262-637-5711 for additional information about our fundraiser, programs, events.
