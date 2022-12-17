Community Newsletter: Racine Neighborhood Watch celebrates 40 years

RACINE — Forty years ago, Ronald Reagan was president. “Dallas” was the top television show. Songs from Michael Jackson’s album “Thriller” dominated the music charts. Gas cost a little more than $1 per gallon. The Motorola Co. showed off the first mobile phone. It was the year considered to have given birth to the Internet.

In 1983, Racine experienced increasing violent crimes, drugs and gang activity trends. Community leaders, concerned citizens and law enforcement understood that police alone were not solely responsible for stopping crime. The solution lay in a shared partnership between neighbors and police, called community-centered crime prevention, where the public and law enforcement would work together to build a safer community.

Those visionaries started Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. (RNW) with a mission to work with residents to create safe, friendly and attractive neighborhoods throughout the Racine community. They created it as a nonprofit organization to collaborate with local and countywide law enforcement, governmental agencies and other community-oriented businesses and organizations to create a safer Racine.

In addition to its mission, RNW envisions a community where neighborhoods are places in which neighbors are safe — where neighbors know each other and make new residents feel welcome and included, take responsibility for addressing local issues and work in collaboration with local officials and agencies to resolve them. They take pride in creating a physically appealing environment — one that looks and feels well cared for, and one that values and celebrates cultural, economic, racial and ethnic diversity.

Programs and activities supporting RNW’s mission and vision statements include Neighborhood Block Watch (and sister programs Apartment Watch and Business Watch) and facilitating monthly meetings with neighbors and law enforcement at six Racine and one Village of Mount Pleasant Community Oriented Policing houses, located in formerly troubled areas, to keep the neighborhoods stable and safe.

Current local crime prevention tips, timely scam alerts and related information are distributed to COP House meeting attendees. The documents are also included in monthly Neighborhood Block Watch Captain emails and posted on the RNW Facebook page at facebook.com/RacineNeighborhoodWatch.

National Night Out

RNW organizes and empowers residents to take responsibility for the neighborhoods in which they live by building positive neighbor-to-neighbor and productive community-law enforcement relationships. One example is National Night Out (NNO), a nationwide community-building campaign promoting positive community-law enforcement communications and neighborhood unity.

RNW will coordinate NNO events throughout the Racine community for the 32nd year on Aug. 1, 2023. RNW assists and supports event planners (55 in a typical pre-COVID year for nearly 6,000 participants) as they host NNO celebrations in neighborhood areas, on individual blocks, and at churches and community centers. Events are as unique as each neighborhood area with attendees ranging from 10 to 500. RNW works with police, fire and sheriff’s departments and McGruff the Crime Dog to schedule event visits.

Advocacy

Since its inception, RNW has been an advocate for cooperation among neighbors and neighborhood stability. RNW has earned its reputation as the “go-to” for crime prevention and neighborhood quality of life issues. RNW connects residents with community resources and helps them problem-solve solutions. In addition, RNW helps beautify neighborhoods and contributes to the community’s well-being through activities and programs such as neighborhood cleanups and volunteer youth home repair projects.

From 1999 to 2019, RNW partnered with group workcamps home repair mission trips in Colorado. In that time, over 7,000 youth and nearly 350 volunteer staff from around the United States traveled to Racine for one week to donate their time and assist low and moderate income homeowners with repairs. In 20 years, volunteers completed more than 1,300 projects.

RNW’s activities, programs, and commitment to helping residents develop and maintain safe and desirable neighborhoods in which to live, work, and play have been built on its four decades of “boots on the ground” personal outreach — a deep-rooted communication network built person by person, family by family and neighborhood by neighborhood. The heart of the organization is the people it serves and the mission it lives.