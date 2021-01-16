Community Newsletter: Racine Neigborhood Watch Inc.

Most everything that was planned, scheduled or done in 2020 was done differently. This was true for Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. While RNW’s mission to “create safe, friendly and attractive neighborhoods throughout the Racine community” stayed the same, some programs and events were carried out in new and creative ways.

Meetings

Monthly RNW meetings at Community Oriented Policing Houses were held, albeit in a different format. RNW changed from traditional, in-person, COP House neighborhood watch group gatherings to virtual Zoom meetings. Neighbors logged into any of six Racine and one Village of Mount Pleasant COP House RNW meetings by computer or phone. Attendees participated in conversations and shared neighborhood good news stories or concerns. COP Officers were online and available to report on neighborhood goings on, answer questions and, together with neighbors, group problem solve any issues. RNW provided crime prevention and safety information as sharable documents which participants could then forward by email to their neighbors and friends.

Events