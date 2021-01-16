Community Newsletter: Racine Neigborhood Watch Inc.

Most everything that was planned, scheduled or done in 2020 was done differently. This was true for Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. While RNW’s mission to “create safe, friendly and attractive neighborhoods throughout the Racine community” stayed the same, some programs and events were carried out in new and creative ways.
Meetings
Monthly RNW meetings at Community Oriented Policing Houses were held, albeit in a different format. RNW changed from traditional, in-person, COP House neighborhood watch group gatherings to virtual Zoom meetings. Neighbors logged into any of six Racine and one Village of Mount Pleasant COP House RNW meetings by computer or phone. Attendees participated in conversations and shared neighborhood good news stories or concerns. COP Officers were online and available to report on neighborhood goings on, answer questions and, together with neighbors, group problem solve any issues. RNW provided crime prevention and safety information as sharable documents which participants could then forward by email to their neighbors and friends.
Events
RNW’s ninth annual Take a Taste Out of Crime wine, beer and Wisconsin cheese tasting fundraiser had a different look in 2020 as well. Instead of an after-work social event in March (usually attended by 600 friends and neighbors), TATOOC was held as an online auction in June. The Take a Byte Out of Crime auction created a virtual opportunity to connect with friends and new bidders.
The 29th annual National Night Out was different this year, too. Typically, nearly 6,000 people participate in one of more than 55 NNO events held in neighborhoods and at parks and local community centers. Following 2020 NNO recommendations, NNO was held the first Tuesday in October. RNW highlighted a NNO theme which “invites neighbors to turn on their porch lights, lock their doors, and spend an evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement.”
While the pandemic prohibited any get-togethers, RNW encouraged citizens to turn on porch lights and light up the night — not only in honor of NNO, but also as a visible sign of neighborhood camaraderie and cooperative crime prevention efforts, and to recognize law enforcement professionals and the great relationships that exist in the community.
As part of NNO, RNW initiated a K-9 Officers Donation Drive. Neighbors and friends were asked to pay tribute to law enforcement and donate to the drive. The Racine community responded generously. RNW presented a $2,720 check to Support Our Law Enforcement (SOLE) which distributed the funds among K-9 units in Racine, Burlington, Caledonia, Sturtevant and Mount Pleasant, and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
Mission
Despite 2020’s “differences,” RNW’s mission and its promise to neighbors, neighborhoods and the community stayed the same. Examples include:
- RNW collaborated with the Racine County Complete Census Count Committee to promote education of and participation in the census.
- RNW partnered with long-time friend and RNW supporter Sound Decisions on “Operation Face Shield,” a donation drive which acquired face shields manufactured by Sound Decisions’ suppliers who had retooled their operations to build protective face shields. The amount of 135 face shields were procured and distributed by the City of Racine/Racine County Joint Emergency Operations Center to those in need.
- RNW teamed up with the Douglas Avenue Business Improvement District to connect Douglas Avenue property owners with Light Up the Night, an exterior lighting grant program designed to enhance the safety and appearance of the Douglas Avenue corridor.
Going on 40 years, and RNW’s commitment remains unchanged. RNW continues to educate residents about block watches, effective crime prevention and how to deal with quality of life concerns. RNW beautifies neighborhoods, connects local community resources and contributes to the community’s well-being through Neighborhood Watch meetings, programming and events. Whether it be via Zoom meetings; phone conversations; monthly block captain emails; daily Facebook posts sharing crime prevention, safety and quality of life information; partnerships with other groups and organizations; or by promoting positive and productive community and law enforcement relationships, RNW is a strong and effective advocate for crime prevention, cooperation among neighbors and neighborhood stability.