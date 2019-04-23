During 75 years of delivering Christian education, thousands of students filled Racine Lutheran High School’s classrooms. Today, its alumni serve our community, churches and world.
Teenagers can be part of RLHS’ proud tradition, teeming with values of faith, leadership, character and learning. They can develop and nurture a relationship with Christ at a school where Jesus is woven into every subject. He or she can walk beside like-minded friends who share family values.
High school years can be the make-or-break time in a teen’s life. The Christian tradition at RLHS is the foundation for a child’s future success. RLHS combines proven methodology with curious innovation to create learning opportunities through which each student can grow.
The school offers challenging academics, competitive sports and an engaging arts program. Students can take advantage of smaller classrooms, a safe environment, high standards, caring teachers and a college-prep curriculum.
Limited spots remain for the 2019-20 school year. Call the admissions office at 262-637-6538.
Ocean-bound musicians
Nearly 50 students experienced the Songs of the Blessed Spring Performance Tour. Under the direction of Tim Gullicksrud, the band and chorus students performed in churches in Ohio, Indiana, North Carolina and South Carolina. Their hard work was rewarded with a beach day on the shore of the Atlantic Ocean.
Spring Fine Arts Festival and Concert
The RLHS art gallery opens at 6 p.m. Friday, May 10, and the concert begins at 7 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy the sights and sounds created by RLHS students and applaud the arts with them.
Grand Gala
RLHS celebrated its 75th year at the recent Grand Gala. The evening included toasts, auctions, dinner and desserts and dancing. The school is grateful for the generosity of so many local companies and supporters.
Tee up for the Crusaders
The 31st annual golf outing to benefit the RLHS athletic program will be held Monday, Aug. 5, at Meadowbrook Country Club. The public can play, donate prizes, attend dinner or sponsor a hole. Alumni, parents and community members are encouraged to join the fun. To participate, go to RacineLutheran.org and click on Golf Outing under the Support Us tab.
Hall of Fame nominations
RLHS seeks nominations for the 2020 Hall of Fame. Criteria for selection include displaying fine character and a commitment to the mission of RLHS. Nominees may be inducted in the areas of athletics, academics, humanitarianism, the arts or service to the church. Visit the About Us section of RacineLutheran.org and use the nomination form provided.
Christian way of life
Students embrace the school’s Christian culture, which encourages them to show leadership, model responsibility and exhibit character. They respect teachers, support peers and serve the community. They pray with their friends and grow as children of Christ.
Believe in a mission based on values. Belong to a community that embraces high standards, uncompromised accountability and individualized paths to success. Be part of our school.
Celebration continues
The 75th anniversary year provides the school with the opportunity to reflect on its rich history as well as plan for future generations of eager learners. Its strong tradition of Lutheran education paves the way for our meaningful impact on today’s youth.
