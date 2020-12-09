Community Newsletter: Racine Lutheran High School

Rejoice! The Racine Lutheran High School students are preparing to celebrate the birth of the Savior!
A lot has changed in the community since last Christmas. The school’s faculty, staff and students readily admit the past several months brought unforeseen challenges to which they were forced to respond. Yet, as they reflect on 2020, they feel the blessings continue to outnumber the trials during this memorable year.
The Racine Lutheran students and faculty were blessed to experience Christ-centered, in-person learning through most of the first semester.
The scholars grasped new lessons as they pursued academic goals. The athletes participated in coveted, competitive sports seasons. The musicians filled the air with beautiful sounds and songs, and the artists created unique pieces and completed group projects. The benefits and blessings of being together cannot be quantified.
Although the days ahead may be filled with uncertainty, worry and change, true comfort and joy are found in Jesus, the fulfillment of God’s promise.
Luke 2:10 reads: “Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people.”
Spreading goodwill
The school’s Service Club spearheaded two events before the holiday season. Students contributed nonperishable items to a food drive the day before Thanksgiving break. Later that same day, members packed hygiene and personal products into goodie bags for homeless individuals.
Sader Spotlight
Junior Amelia Hansing wrote and directed two short plays, “Corona Comedy” and “Detention Comedy,” plus one untitled murder mystery film. Nearly a dozen drama students and teachers are actors in the productions that will be filmed in the next several weeks.
“Everyone’s having a ton of fun with this,” stated Hansing. “We’re all pitching in to make it happen, so it’s all very exciting!”
Crusader connection
Many other exciting stories about the Racine Lutheran High School students were shared in the latest edition of “Crusader Connection.” An electronic version of the biannual newsletter is available at racinelutheran.org/2020/12/01/crusader-connection-fall-2020.
Christmas shopping
The Racine Lutheran Thrift Shop and More Thrift Shop are open for Christmas shopping this year. Located at 1222 and 1228 Lathrop Ave., the two shops work together to benefit the students at Racine Lutheran High School.
Volunteers donate their time, talents and merchandise to the shops. Customers can find bargain-priced, gently used items. Proceeds support the high school’s mission, which is to guide youth in faith, learning, character, and leadership by nurturing their relationship with Jesus Christ and educating them for a life of service to God and man.
The shops are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Veterans Project
In 2016, Racine Lutheran announced the creation of its Veterans Project. The project honors RLHS veterans who gave so unselfishly through their service to this country. Each November for Veterans Day, names are added to a special plaque that is showcased in the school’s commons. The plaque now displays the names of nearly 200 RLHS alumni.
More information about the RLHS Veterans Project is available at RacineLutheran.org.
The blessings
Since 1944, Racine Lutheran High School has faithfully provided thousands of students with a Christ-centered education. The school’s success would not be possible without the generosity of many families and businesses. Friends and supporters are encouraged to pray for the school as its staff and faculty as they enter 2021 and continue the very important task of serving this community’s children. Tax-deductible gifts to RLHS are appreciated. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!