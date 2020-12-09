Community Newsletter: Racine Lutheran High School

Rejoice! The Racine Lutheran High School students are preparing to celebrate the birth of the Savior!

A lot has changed in the community since last Christmas. The school’s faculty, staff and students readily admit the past several months brought unforeseen challenges to which they were forced to respond. Yet, as they reflect on 2020, they feel the blessings continue to outnumber the trials during this memorable year.

The Racine Lutheran students and faculty were blessed to experience Christ-centered, in-person learning through most of the first semester.

The scholars grasped new lessons as they pursued academic goals. The athletes participated in coveted, competitive sports seasons. The musicians filled the air with beautiful sounds and songs, and the artists created unique pieces and completed group projects. The benefits and blessings of being together cannot be quantified.

Although the days ahead may be filled with uncertainty, worry and change, true comfort and joy are found in Jesus, the fulfillment of God’s promise.

Luke 2:10 reads: “Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people.”

Spreading goodwill