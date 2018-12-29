Racine Lutheran High School was built on the love of Christ. This has not changed since our doors opened 75 years ago. To this day, our teachers model and share Christ’s love with our students.
Our Christian tradition began in 1944 when committed families sacrificed time, effort and money because they believed in the mission of our school. Today, we remain steadfast in our calling to instill in our students the values of faith, character, learning and leadership. Students develop and nurture a relationship with Christ at a school where Jesus is braided into every subject. Students embrace our Christian culture, respect their teachers, support their peers and serve the community.
During this milestone point in our school’s history, we invite you to journey with us as we embark on the next 75 years. Help us share the love of Christ with the children who walk the hallways of Racine Lutheran High School today and in the future.
State runner up
Congratulations to the Crusader football team. The historic season ended with a game at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Camp Randall Stadium, where the team earned the WIAA Division 6 State Runner Up trophy. Junior running back Tyler Tenner, who was named to the Wisconsin AP All-State second team, captured the experience when he said: “It was a blessing to play with these guys. We’re like one big family, and we want to carry the same energy, confidence, purpose and faith into next season.”
Hall of Fame
The newest members of the RLHS Hall of Fame will be inducted on Saturday, Jan. 12. The reception begins at 6 p.m., with the induction ceremony at 6:30 p.m. The basketball game tips off at 7:15 p.m.
Join us as we induct Dr. Dorothy Jehn Fowles, 1957, and Bob Mallwitz, Robert Tertel and the late Dr. William L. Walters, 1950, for the outstanding contributions made with their God-given talents and for their commitment to the mission of Racine Lutheran High School.
Open house
Let your child walk beside like-minded friends who share your family’s values. During 75 years of delivering Christian education, thousands of students filled Racine Lutheran’s hallways and classrooms. Today, our alumni serve our community, our churches and our world. And now, you can give your child the lifelong gift of a Christian education at Racine Lutheran High School. Invest in your child and a Christian way of life.
Prospective families are invited to attend our open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28. Tour the school, meet our teachers and coaches and get your 2019-20 application materials. Contact our admissions office at 262-637-6538 to enroll. Your child can be a Crusader.
Grand Gala
Mark your calendar for Saturday, Feb. 9, and help us celebrate our 75th year at the Grand Gala. Chicago’s High Society Orchestra will provide entertainment. Enjoy an evening filled with celebratory toasts, action-packed auctions, dinner and desserts plus dancing. The Grand Gala is the highlight of our 75th anniversary year, so reserve your seat or a table for 10 friends by calling 262-637-6538.
Thank you, Racine
As we prepare to celebrate the birth of our savior, we ask you to take a moment to pray for the children we are honored to educate, the teens with whom we share Christ’s love. Thank you for your prayers and for believing in our mission.
As we look to the future, consider making a monetary commitment to our school. The next 75 years begin with you, and we are so very grateful.
