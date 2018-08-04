Racine Lutheran High School begins a new school year for the 75th time when its doors open on Aug. 15. Our gracious God certainly has blessed our school through the years, and we celebrate the thousands of graduates who have experienced our Christ-centered school.
To kick off this special year, I encourage you to join us on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 22, for our RLHS 75th anniversary celebration. During this evening, you can walk the halls of our high school and view memorabilia and fashions from each decade. Enjoy refreshments as you share your favorite memories with former classmates.
Happy 75th anniversary RLHS. Come home and celebrate with us.
Award-winning float
Racine Lutheran was represented in the Fourth Fest of Greater Racine’s parade with a float that celebrated our 75th anniversary. The float was recognized as the winner of the Bernard Magruder Award after being judged on six criteria: design, expression, proportion, artistic appeal, color harmony and originality. Our winning entry highlighted the school’s four values: Faith, character, learning and leadership. Congratulations and thank you to everyone who helped design, build and showcase our float.
Community interviews
Students from our communications class participated in mock interviews with professionals from the community. Preparation included creating resumes and reference sheets plus practicing standard interview questions. The students were encouraged to dress and behave like it was a real interview.
We remain grateful for the business professionals who volunteered their time in partnership with Higher Expectations for Racine County.
World travelers
A group of students, parents, staff and alumni just returned from an enrichment trip to London, Paris, Florence and Rome. Next summer’s trip is to Costa Rica, and it’s not too late to sign up. Contact the school to learn more.
Golf outing
Register today for our 30th annual golf outing on Monday, Aug. 6, at Meadowbrook Country Club. Golfers and sponsors should contact the school at 262-637-6538 or klong@RacineLutheran.org to sign up. Four-golfer-scramble and individual-play options are available. Tee off to support the Crusaders.
Alumni Homecoming events
RLHS celebrates Homecoming on Saturday, Sept. 29. The alumni festivities begin at 11:30 a.m. with the football game at Horlick Field, and the fun continues with a post-game party at Buckets Pub. All alumni are welcome.
Alumni Basketball Tournament
All RLHS graduates can participate in the Alumni Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 24. Reconnect with classmates for spirited competition and camaraderie. Teams or singles and their fans are welcome. Registration opens in the fall.
Hall of Fame nominations
Our alumni are doing impressive work in our community, our churches and our world. RLHS is seeking nominations of worthy alumni in the areas of athletics, academics, humanitarianism, the arts or service to the church. Nomination papers are posted on our website RacineLutheran.org, and the 2019 induction ceremony is Jan. 12.
Grand Gala
Chicago’s High Society Orchestra returns to help us celebrate our 75th year during our annual Grand Gala. Save the date, Saturday, Feb. 9, and plan to dance the night away while supporting RLHS.
Congratulations, graduates
The RLHS class of 2018 made us proud. Our 100 percent graduation rate continued, and our students were offered $2.4 million in awards and scholarships for their post-secondary journeys.
Please pray for them as they journey into college, the military, ministry and the workforce.
Your child can be part of our school’s exciting future. Call 262-637-6538 to enroll. Limited seats remain for the 2018-19 school year.
Thank you, Racine
For 75 years, the Racine community has supported, encouraged and prayed for our school and students. Thank you for believing in our mission.
