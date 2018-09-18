Racine Lutheran High School is celebrating 75 years in the community.
The public is invited to enjoy the festivities during its kickoff event on Saturday, Sept. 22. The opening service is at 6:30 p.m. The Journey through Time Party continues from 7 to 9 p.m. Alumni are invited to reminisce with former classmates and teachers as they recall the memories and milestones from the best years of their life. Memorabilia and artifacts from the school’s rich history will be on display.
Hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer will be served, and attendees will be eligible to win door prizes. Guests can purchase a copy of the commemorative anniversary book and a 75th year T-shirt. The plan to advance the school’s mission, plus renderings, will be unveiled that evening. Be the first to learn the details about the school’s journey into the future.
Happy 75th anniversary RLHS. Come home and celebrate with us.
Homecoming
The 75th anniversary festivities continue the following week with Homecoming. The coronation and dance begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29. The students enjoy a week of themed dress-up days, class competitions and opportunities to help the community. Students and staff receive 75th anniversary T-shirts to commemorate this special year.
The alumni Homecoming gathering kicks off at the football game. Meet at Horlick Field at 11:30 a.m. Enjoy free admission, a special gift and a Crusader victory. The fun continues with a post-game party at Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave. Alumni are welcome.
Alumni Basketball Tournament
The Alumni Basketball Tournament registration begins at Homecoming. Sign up to play on a team on Saturday, Nov. 24. Reconnect with classmates for spirited competition and camaraderie. Teams or singles and their fans are welcome.
Hall of Fame nominations
RLHS is seeking Hall of Fame nominations of worthy alumni in the areas of athletics, academics, humanitarianism, the arts, or service to the church. Nomination papers are posted on the website, RacineLutheran.org, and the 2019 induction ceremony is Jan. 12, 2019.
Golf outing
We are grateful to the many sponsors, donors and volunteers who supported our 30th annual golf outing in August. More than 100 golfers hit the links to benefit the RLHS athletic department.
Save the date s
Music fills the air at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 18. The fall concert features the RLHS Concert Choir, Chamber Choir, Concert Band and Handbell Ensemble plus the grade school Beginner and Symphonic bands. Admission is free, with an offering after the concert.
Our actors take the stage on Oct. 26-27 to perform “Cinderella and the Candy Kingdom.” Tickets are available in advance or at the door.
The Grand Gala is the crescendo event of the year, and it is to feature Chicago’s High Society Orchestra. Mark your calendar for Saturday, Feb. 9, and help us celebrate our 75th year. Enjoy an evening filled with celebratory toasts, action-packed auctions, delicious dinner and desserts plus dancing to extraordinary live music. Bring a friend or reserve a table for 10.
Be a Crusader
Your child can be a Crusader. Prospective families are invited to attend an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22. Tour the school, meet our teachers and coaches and get your 2019-20 application materials. Contact our admissions office at 262-637-6538 to enroll.
Thank you, Racine
Thank you for believing in our mission. For 75 years, the Racine community has supported, encouraged and prayed for our school and students. We are grateful. The next 75 years begin with you.
