Community Newsletter: Racine Lutheran High School celebrates the joy of spring

The season of growth and renewal is here. The students and staff at Racine Lutheran High School look forward to the joy of Jesus Christ’s resurrection on Easter morning. Rejoice!
Crusaders are leaders
Members of the Crusader Future Leaders club attended the Metro Classic Conference Leadership Summit in Milwaukee. Craig Hillier, author of “High School Sports Leader,” led the participants in various leadership activities. The student-athletes focused on developing successful leadership traits to effectively guide and help their teams.
Student Council and National Honor Society members participated in the Milwaukee Bucks Student Leadership Day at the Fiserv Forum. Speakers from the Bucks front office shared the day’s message that leaders can emerge from a variety of roles and methods.
Curious scientists
Science teacher Rebekah Kohlmeier embraced students’ curious minds when she introduced the “Mythbusters” course this semester.
“Mythbusters” is meant to give students a hands-on experience with the scientific method of finding and testing scientific myths. Given a problem, students research, hypothesize and design experiments to test their hypotheses. Combining their data with others in the class, they draw conclusions and write a formal report to communicate their results. Students compare their procedure and results with those of professional MythBusters, analyzing their methods and revising or retesting as necessary.
Kohlmeier also teaches “Forensic Science.” Students were fortunate to interact with local professionals who shared insight about their special vocations and duties. Presenters included evidence technicians, a police dog and his partner, a criminal litigation attorney from the Department of Justice and a psychiatrist.
Additionally, 12 RLHS learners comprised the first class to take advantage of a dual-credit biology class in partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. This four-credit offering complements the numerous advanced placement and dual-credit courses with Concordia University Wisconsin and Gateway Technical College.
Spring Music Tour
In March, Racine Lutheran musicians hit the road for a multi-state tour to showcase their talents. Nearly 40 musicians participated in a recording session, campus tours, rehearsals and concerts with Niagara Falls as their destination.
You have free articles remaining.
Hall of Fame
Congratulations to the members of the RLHS 1980, 1981 and1982 boys’ track teams who were recently inducted into Racine Lutheran’s Hall of Fame. The inductees, guests and fans celebrated the 40th anniversary of the WISAA State Track & Field Championship titles from those years.
Thrift shops
Racine Lutheran serves the community through two thrift shops. One is located at 1222 Lathrop Ave.; the other is at 1455 Douglas Ave. The shops accept gently used items for resale, with the proceeds benefitting the students of the school. The school’s generous and loyal supporters, parents and students help staff the shops throughout the year.
Spring Fine Arts Festival Concert
Racine Lutheran High School presents its Fine Arts Festival Concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 8. The art gallery opens at 6 p.m.
Multiple facets of the school’s thriving fine arts program are celebrated. Unique art projects and Industrial Art creations are showcased in the school’s Commons. Student musicians from the Concert Choir, Concert Band, Chamber Choir and Handbell Ensemble perform. There is no admission fee; donations are accepted.
Golf outing
Racine Lutheran’s 32nd annual golf outing tees off on Monday, Aug. 3, at Meadowbrook Country Club. Proceeds benefit the school’s athletic program. Registration opens in April.
Grand Gala
Many generous local businesses supported Racine Lutheran’s annual Grand Gala and the school’s bold vision for a strong future. Last year, the school honored its past, and this year, the event looked ahead as it “Unmasked the Future.” Next year’s celebration is Feb. 6.
Rejoice!
Racine Lutheran High School students and staff extend their wishes for a joyous Easter season. The support of the community throughout the past 75 years is a true blessing. Thank you!