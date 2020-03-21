Community Newsletter: Racine Lutheran High School celebrates the joy of spring

Kohlmeier also teaches “Forensic Science.” Students were fortunate to interact with local professionals who shared insight about their special vocations and duties. Presenters included evidence technicians, a police dog and his partner, a criminal litigation attorney from the Department of Justice and a psychiatrist.

Additionally, 12 RLHS learners comprised the first class to take advantage of a dual-credit biology class in partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. This four-credit offering complements the numerous advanced placement and dual-credit courses with Concordia University Wisconsin and Gateway Technical College.

Spring Music Tour

In March, Racine Lutheran musicians hit the road for a multi-state tour to showcase their talents. Nearly 40 musicians participated in a recording session, campus tours, rehearsals and concerts with Niagara Falls as their destination.

Hall of Fame

Congratulations to the members of the RLHS 1980, 1981 and1982 boys’ track teams who were recently inducted into Racine Lutheran’s Hall of Fame. The inductees, guests and fans celebrated the 40th anniversary of the WISAA State Track & Field Championship titles from those years.

