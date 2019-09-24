RACINE — The beginning of the school year at Racine Lutheran High School is always amazing. Classrooms are filled with wide-eyed freshmen, confident sophomores, focused juniors and inspired seniors who just returned from the Senior Leadership Retreat at Edwards YMCA Camp and Retreat Center. As we embrace and guide each of our 275 students, we focus on this year’s theme from John 15:12 where Jesus says: “Love one another as I have loved you.”
This love is not based on what another has done for us. Rather, it is drawn from the love that Jesus shared with each of us in his life, death and resurrection. The example of Jesus’ love is what we long to share with others, even those we find hard to love. This love does not come naturally for us. But by faith in Jesus, we find all things are possible.
Our students are Christ’s crusaders in and out of the classroom.
Parents as partners
Our parents and youth today face serious challenges, and we at RLHS are committed to helping equip them to meet these issues with knowledge and confidence. Four years ago, we created a resource team made up of administrators and counselors to help identify and address these challenges and to bring in outside resources when possible.
This year, we launched our Parents as Partners initiative. Our resource team joins in sessions with educators, parents and students to hear knowledgeable speakers explore components of living a healthy life and dealing with pertinent issues.
On Sept. 4, Michelle Sandberg from the KRW Tobacco-Free Coalition and Deputy Chief William Macemon from the Racine Police Department shared information on the dangers of vaping and the misuse of cell phones. These are certainly timely topics for our young people. We are grateful for our community partners, who took time to share their knowledge with our families.
Alumni Homecoming events
Homecoming is Saturday, Sept. 28, and alumni festivities begin at 9:30 a.m. with a coffee and kringle mingle at RLHS. Visit with former classmates, and tour the school before the 11:30 a.m. football game at Horlick Field. Be our guest, wear purple and gold and stop at the alumni tent for a special gift. Reconnect with classmates and cheer for the Crusaders. The alumni fun continues at Buckets Pub. Enjoy complimentary refreshments from 1-3 p.m. Once a Crusader, always a Crusader.
Fall events
You have free articles remaining.
Join us for the Fall Concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8. Performances by our band, choirs, and handbell ensemble highlight the evening.
Our actors take the stage to perform “Christmas Belles” Oct. 25-26 and Nov. 8-9. Tickets are available at the door or by calling the school at 262-637-6538.
The Nov. 2 Harvest Fair provides an opportunity to shop for eclectic goodies and indulge in a delicious lunch. Countless dedicated volunteers have committed their time to this RLHS tradition.
Alumni Basketball Tournament
RLHS graduates are invited to participate in the Alumni Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 30. The day of fun is for alumni and it is not a fundraiser. Family and friends can cheer for the players. There is no admission fee and concessions will be available. This kid-friendly event includes contests during halftime for RLHS future Crusaders.
Open House
The school will hold its annual open house for prospective students from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. Visitors can our the school, meet teachers and coaches and get 2020-21 application materials.
Our community
Thank you for supporting our school for 75 years. We invite you to join us at our numerous events and athletic competitions or simply stop by and say hello.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.