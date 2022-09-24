Community Newsletter: Racine Literacy Council

RACINE — Take a moment to think about the last 24 hours. How many times did you receive a text, talk with your coworkers, respond to emails, connect with your children’s teachers, have an exchange with a cashier or teller?

Every day, we encounter language — written and spoken. For people with language fluency, these parts of daily living are somewhat automatic. But for someone who has not yet developed their reading and writing skills or who does not have English as their first language, these actions present challenges that keep them from fully participating in social life at work and at home.

Yet, with the help of caring and attentive volunteer tutors, dozens of Racine-area adults are overcoming these obstacles at the Racine Literacy Council, 734 Lake Ave.

Consider Lana, a Serbian immigrant who has studied with her tutor for a little more than a year and recently conquered her English studies to move to the fourth level of the curriculum. When she came to RLC, Lana was a temporary worker doing light assembly for a local company. As her English skills grew, so did her opportunities. She moved to a permanent full-time job with her employer.

She also has the confidence and proficiency to advocate for herself in new ways. Recently, Lana noticed an unusual charge on her bank account. But she was able not only to find the discrepancy, but to approach the bank and get them to settle the dispute and reverse the charge, something that may not have happened before her newfound ability.

Hard work led to Lana’s successes. Every week, she takes on five new vocabulary words to understand. On a recent week, her word listed included: analyze, surreal, rapidly vocation and hullaballoo, all words she encountered in the first large English novel she has been reading for enjoyment.

Adult basic education

While “literacy” may bring reading and writing immediately to mind, there is so much more packed into that eight-letter word. Literacy has much more to do with building competency in any specific area. Math, for instance. Filling out a timesheet, taking measurements and doing inventory require basic math skills that may be needed in any entry-level job. These tasks present difficulties for people who have yet to acquire the academic knowledge that most high school graduates are expected to have.

The Racine Literacy Council is offering a “Adult Basic Education” class from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 27-Nov. 18. Students who are seeking to build their knowledge or who wish to work toward earning their high-school equivalency diploma may find these classes helpful. Volunteer teachers and tutors will guide students through small group and individualized programming to help them reach their goals.

For more information, call Laura Sumner-Coon at 262-977-2871.

See for yourself

The Racine Literacy Council matches people who want to learn with people who want to make a difference. The council creates programs that will assist people in accomplishing their goals. This work is done in the hope of creating a Racine community where life is more fulfilling and equitable to all.

The public is invited to learn more about the Racine Literacy Council at an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at RLC, 734 Lake Ave. Visitors can meet itsd Board of Directors, students and tutors and consider how they can be a part of this community effort.

Racine Literacy Council is a nonprofit charitable organization whose mission is to provide an array of literacy services that allow Racine County residents to attain their full potential and to be engaged citizens. Its vision is that every person in Racine County has the literacy skills and confidence to live the life they dream.

For more information, go to racineliteracy.org and on Facebook.