Community Newsletter: Racine Literacy Council

A year ago, Racine Literacy Council was emerging from the depths of the pandemic. If the experience taught us anything, it is that people are resilient and the human capacity to learn is without limits. People come to RLC with hope. They may be young mothers determined to get that high school diploma, retirees who can now focus on learning to read, immigrants who want to breach the divide of language or survivors of war seeking a life in the safety of a new country.

What’s most astounding is the selfless response this hope evokes in others who gently support those aspirations by volunteering to teach and coach their neighbors.

Is there learning here? Absolutely. But what happens here is transformative. Strangers share hope, and what emerges is beautiful.

Take Sandy Fugate and Patty Ramirez. After a 33-year career as a Park High School teacher, Fugate was drawn to tutor at RLC in May 2009. Little did she imagine the journey she would take with Ramirez. Pregnant with her second son, Ramirez came to RLC with what Fugate calls “bare-bones English” and a fervent desire to learn. Weekly, two-hour sessions provided the foundation for Ramirez’s learning and the heart of the friendship that emerged between tutor and student. After 13 dedicated years and two more children, Ramirez graduated from Gateway Technical College with her GED high school equivalency diploma last summer. She hopes to become a teaching assistant. Sandy reflected: “I often say I’ve learned about as much from Patty as she’s learned from me, and although our formal time at RLC ended with her GED goal fulfilled, I know that our enduring friendship will continue.”

Determination

Determination is also the foundation of learning.

Last month, three separate callers inquired about English classes for refugees they were sponsoring. For the last six weeks, a team has worked with the adults who come from war-torn Ukraine and Afghanistan. Initially, they had no English. Now, they know the alphabet and numbers and are beginning to talk with each other with a little bit of confidence.

But RLC’s goal is not just to build their language skills, but to help them live their dream here, a goal held for all RLC students. Oktaviia, for instance, was a teacher of small children in her home country. Through the connections of RLC, she volunteers once a week at Kids Town USA, a day care provider in Sturtevant, who agreed to let Oktaviia shadow and assist there as she gets accustomed to U.S. culture and the workplace. Eventually, RLC hopes to help her secure work in her field.

The goal is to do that for others as well. English language learners and adult basic education students seek to improve their skills so they can pursue better jobs, and in some cases return to a profession they had in their previous homeland. RLC will be contacting area employers through its new Cultivating Understanding program to find opportunities to match students with employers and to also offer its services in conducting on-site classes to enhance communication among all employees — Spanish and English speakers alike.

Be a tutor

Racine Literacy Council is only able to achieve its objectives through the generosity of knowledgeable volunteers who tutor its students in small group or one-on-one classes. RLC is looking for tutors to help expand the number of students it can accommodate for the spring session that starts Jan. 30. There is also a need for tutors west of Interstate-94, where RLC serves a growing number of English language learners.

People interested in becoming a tutor can attend an orientation at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Racine Literacy Council, 734 Lake Ave. Tutor training will also be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at United Methodist Church, 745 Main St. (lower level).

Those unable to tutor but would like to support the mission can try Virtual Trivia Night by being a sponsor or joining a team. The evening is in the comfort of a person’s home. People can join a team or create their own for a friendly competition online. More information is available at racineliteracy.org.

RLC is a charitable nonprofit with a mission to provide an array of literacy services that allow Racine County residents to attain their full potential and to be engaged citizens, and a vision that every person in Racine County has the literacy skills and confidence to live the life they dream. For more information, go to racineliteracy.com or find RLC on Facebook.