Community Newsletter: Racine Literacy Council

Nayely, who joined Michael’s class four years ago, is one of 15 Racine residents who became citizens through the Racine Literacy Council class this year. The road to citizenship is not easy.

Candidates for citizenship must be able to read, write and speak English. There is a 100-question civics test they must also prepare to tackle. The immigration agent will ask 10 of those 100 questions randomly, and the candidate must answer at least six of them correctly.

Kania relishes the opportunity to prepare the people who wish to make the United States their official country. Many of them attend other adult English classes at the Racine Literacy Council and then pursue citizenship when they learn they will have help. The eight-week course is conducted two to three times a year, when there are enough people interested.

Guiding the course is a perfect role for Kania, a retired social studies teacher from the Racine Unified School District. Preparing students for the civics test, which includes questions about American government, American history and U.S. geography, is what Kania taught younger students for 33 years. “It’s a perfect fit for me,” he says, adding that it has been fulfilling to see how much his new students want to succeed.