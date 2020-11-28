Community Newsletter: Racine Literacy Council

Nayely Rodriguez waited four years to take the final step toward making the United States her official country. While the 29-year-old had prepped for the daunting citizenship test, she just wasn’t confident enough to take the leap and fill out the 20-page application. Then, there was the $725 fee that must accompany it that stopped her.
But three things moved her beyond hesitation this year: wanting the same status as her three young children, all U.S. citizens; the approaching expiration of her resident card; and the looming November presidential election. With citizenship, Nayely would have the right to vote.
By the time Nov. 3 appeared on the calendar, Nayely had her citizenship certificate in hand and could walk into the polling place to exercise her voting right for the first time.
“I was super nervous at first,” she says, but added she was immensely proud afterward. “This is my country now,” she says.
‘Citizenship’ class
Voting is one of the primary motivations for people to seek official citizenship status, says Michael Kania, who has taught the “Citizenship” class at the Racine Literacy Council for 13 years. “People who come to the class just love the United States, and they want to be more a part of it, with the full benefit of voting,” says Kania. “If people knew who these students are and why they want to be here, they would be so fulfilled. They are hardworking taxpayers. They are very close to their families.”
Nayely, who joined Michael’s class four years ago, is one of 15 Racine residents who became citizens through the Racine Literacy Council class this year. The road to citizenship is not easy.
Candidates for citizenship must be able to read, write and speak English. There is a 100-question civics test they must also prepare to tackle. The immigration agent will ask 10 of those 100 questions randomly, and the candidate must answer at least six of them correctly.
Kania relishes the opportunity to prepare the people who wish to make the United States their official country. Many of them attend other adult English classes at the Racine Literacy Council and then pursue citizenship when they learn they will have help. The eight-week course is conducted two to three times a year, when there are enough people interested.
Guiding the course is a perfect role for Kania, a retired social studies teacher from the Racine Unified School District. Preparing students for the civics test, which includes questions about American government, American history and U.S. geography, is what Kania taught younger students for 33 years. “It’s a perfect fit for me,” he says, adding that it has been fulfilling to see how much his new students want to succeed.
Nayely can’t say enough about Kania. “He is awesome. I was so worried, because my English is not that good. And he told me he was going to do his best for me to understand everything,” she says. “When the class was done, he gave us all a very small book of the amendments to the U.S. Constitution. I will save it always as an important reminder of this gift he helped to give me.”
About RLC
Racine Literacy Council is a nonprofit organization that provides literacy programs in Racine County and raises community awareness of the importance and impact of literacy. Learn more at racineliteracy.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!