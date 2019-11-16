Community Newsletter: Racine Literacy Council

In a moment of overwhelming emotion, Beatriz Rosales raised her hands, turned to her tutor Lorrie Peterson, then eloquently and poetically expressed what meeting every week over a small stack of English books has meant to her.
“In honor of you and all tutors, God bless your heart,” said Rosales. “People like you change our lives. We came here blind and mute. Even though we had education from our country, we were lost here. Now, little by little, we have been growing and learning, and one day we will feel free, free to dream.”
The spontaneous fountain of gratitude surprised Peterson, a retired nurse who has worked with Rosales for the last year at the Racine Literacy Council (RLC), a nonprofit organization that promotes adult literacy through classes and one-on-one tutoring. The student and tutor gathered in a small classroom for their weekly lesson and took a break to talk about their connection to each other and to the Racine Literacy Council.
“In this classroom, you can dream,” said Rosales. “Because of this classroom, I am able to participate in my children’s school. I am able to go by myself to conferences and doctor appointments.”
Rosales first discovered the Racine Literacy Council from a coworker more than a decade ago. She had been a registered nurse with advanced skills in her home country, Mexico. But when she came to the United States, her English was not proficient enough for the state to recognize her nursing license. The mother of four enrolled in the Racine Literacy Council’s classes, and then took a break.
She returned two years later to enroll in the Literacy Council’s Student Tutor Entry Programs (STEP), where eventually she was matched with her first tutor, Diana Wilcox, who after years as a volunteer mentor has since retired to travel the world. Rosales was then matched with Peterson, who shares her nursing background and who has been a longtime volunteer tutor at the Literacy Council. The two have been working to prepare Rosales for an entrance test to the medical professions at Gateway Technical College, where Rosales is now a student and hopes to re-enter the nursing profession or become a surgical technician.
“I am incensed that we don’t have a better process for assimilation here,” Peterson said. “Beatriz took the competency exam for nursing and didn’t have enough English language skills. That we don’t have some kind of reciprocity is a tragedy,” Peterson said. So, the two spend concentrated effort trying to get Rosales to her professional goal.
Some might wonder why Rosales and her husband, Edmundo, left Morelos, near Mexico City in 2001. She explained: “Even though I was a nurse in Mexico, we were really poor, and we worked very hard. But the violence … three times, I was held up,” she says, holding her finger to her temple, and then pointing a finger in her side. “I was riding a bus and three men came inside and started shooting. With my knowledge of nursing, I could help a woman next to me who was shot and bleeding so bad. She had her babies with her. After that, we decided to leave. We couldn’t live safely there.”
The Rosaleses found a safer life for their family of six here in Racine, where Edmundo works at a meat plant, while he is hoping to be called to a congregation. Since his arrival, he has worked on his education, too, and is a graduate from a Missouri Lutheran Seminary. He serves in southeastern Wisconsin as a bilingual minister as Beatriz works five days a week as a certified nursing assistant in an Oak Creek nursing home and goes to school.
Peterson, who tutors two other students at the Literacy Council, said that being a tutor has fulfilled her in her retirement. Another student, a 73-year-old retired factory worker also meets with her once a week.
“It took all of the guts in the world to walk through the front door,” she said of her student. “His children are successful and were reading since they were teeny-tiny. But this African-American man lived through unspeakable prejudice in his job. He just wanted to read. He is such an inspiration to me.”
Like the Rosaleses, a lack of safety and economic stability forced Nidia and Eraldo Irias to leave their home in Honduras 12 years ago. They owned a small pharmacy, where Nidia was the pharmacist. Eraldo worked as an engineer. But big box pharmacies forced them to close, and economic options began to disappear. They moved with their three children to Racine, where a relative had a house to rent. Ever since, the Iriases have been learning how to live in the United States and bolstering their English to make a new life here.
For about 18 months, they have met weekly with longtime tutor Mary Gehlhoff. For Eraldo, communicating with his coworkers at a truck servicing company motivated his desire to learn English, particularly slang, so that he could understand shop banter. For Nidia, her desire was fueled by something much more entrepreneurial.
“I would like to work in my field, but,” she said, pausing for effect, “I LOVE baking! I always wished (Can I say that? She turned to ask her tutor.), I always dreamed to have a cute, nice bakery.” For three years, Nidia has operated Nissi’s Cake Room from her home with a presence on Facebook. Now, she and Eraldo are searching for the perfect spot to expand to a cakery and café. Learning how to communicate with customers has been Nidia’s goal, and the Racine Literacy Council has helped her achieve that, she said.
Open Doors Event
Dozens of other adults meet in classes or with volunteer tutors who are trained and matched by Literacy Council staff throughout the year. The Racine Literacy Council supports its programs, in part, through events.
The organization’s biggest gathering — The Open Doors Event — raises a significant portion of the Literacy Council’s financing. This year, Open Doors will feature dinner, silent auction and Piano Fondue, a rollicking dueling piano show. The event will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St. For tickets and more information, visit the Racine Literacy Council website at https://racineliteracy.com/open-door-event.
About RLC
The Racine Literacy Council, 734 Lake Ave., is a volunteer-based, nonprofit organization that provides adult literacy programs in Racine County and works to bring awareness to the community about the importance and impact of literacy. For more information, go to www.racineliteracy.com or call 262-632-9495.