Community Newsletter: Racine Literacy Council

She returned two years later to enroll in the Literacy Council’s Student Tutor Entry Programs (STEP), where eventually she was matched with her first tutor, Diana Wilcox, who after years as a volunteer mentor has since retired to travel the world. Rosales was then matched with Peterson, who shares her nursing background and who has been a longtime volunteer tutor at the Literacy Council. The two have been working to prepare Rosales for an entrance test to the medical professions at Gateway Technical College, where Rosales is now a student and hopes to re-enter the nursing profession or become a surgical technician.

“I am incensed that we don’t have a better process for assimilation here,” Peterson said. “Beatriz took the competency exam for nursing and didn’t have enough English language skills. That we don’t have some kind of reciprocity is a tragedy,” Peterson said. So, the two spend concentrated effort trying to get Rosales to her professional goal.