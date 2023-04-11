RACINE — A few months ago, Jaquona, a young adult, was determined to pick up her journey toward a high school equivalency diploma.

She called the Racine Literacy Council to ensure that she was registered for the Adult Basic Education class and signed up for testing.

As the conversation drifted to a close, another voice could be heard in the background, “I want to talk with her, too.”

Jaquona’s mom, Gazi, said that she, too, did not have a high school diploma. Yet, she knew how important it was for her daughter’s future, as well as her own.

She enrolled with her daughter and now spends two nights a week strengthening her reading, writing and math skills.

Together, they have dreams, and the Racine Literacy Council is walking with them — teaching, encouraging and supporting the mother-daughter team and their hopes.

For many, life includes a scrabble for literacy, a determined effort to grasp the tools that will make a difference in the jobs that can support them, in their interactions with doctors and teachers, in their quality of life and enjoyment, and in the way they can help the rest of their family develop and grow.

More than 11,000 Racine County adults over 25 do not have a high school education.

For years, the community has witnessed the trickle-down effects that has on an entire family. If the parents don’t have literacy, how do they help their children learn?

Family Literacy Program

Racine Literacy Council is creating a new Family Literacy Program, where whole families will get the coaching, teaching and support they need to realize their dreams.

It will start with 30 families in Racine, and 10 each in Burlington and Waterford.

Parents who seek to speak, read and understand English, parents who want a high school diploma, parents who are looking for information to support their children’s growth and development will be matched with trained, volunteer tutors who will assist them on their journey.

Meanwhile, their children will work with tutors who will help boost their academic and social skills.

Creating this program is a courageous endeavor.

It will take dozens of volunteers across the county who recognize the needs of their neighbors and who can devote two hours a week to making a tremendous difference in the opportunities open to families.

But Racine Literacy Council is up to the challenge.

A City of Racine GROW mini-grant has provided the seed money for Racine Literacy to launch this initiative.

Racine Literacy Council recruits, trains and creates programming, but volunteers are the heroes who help their neighbors.

The council is seeking tutors for parents and children, and will be recruiting volunteers all spring and summer in order to launch the Family Literacy Program in the fall.

The program will run 12 weeks in the fall and 12 weeks in the spring in Racine, Waterford and Burlington.

The Literacy Council is also building relationships with schools and organizations who know families in need of this kind of nurturing and who will embrace the opportunity for partnership in their scrabble for literacy.

To become an RLC tutor, contact Laura Sumner Coon at 262-977-2871.

About RLC

Racine Literacy Council is a charitable nonprofit organization located at 734 Lake Ave. Its mission is to provide an array of literacy services that allow Racine County residents to attain their full potential and to be engaged citizens..