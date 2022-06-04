Community Newsletter: Racine Literacy Council

RACINE — The demand for the Racine Literacy Council’s tutoring services continues in Racine County.

In the wake of the increased need, the Literacy Council has job openings for the adult basic educator coordinator and the health literacy education coordinator. The adult basic educator coordinator oversees the program for English speaking adults who want to improve basic skills as they relate to their job, family and community. This includes computer skills, financial literacy and GED preparation. The health literacy coordinator/instructor will focus on the development of educational materials and presentations to enhance awareness and access to COVID-19 vaccinations in Racine County. Both are part-time positions. People should send a resume with a cover letter to Racine Literacy Council, 734 Lake Ave., Racine, WI 53402, or via email, jbreiwick@racineliteracy.com.

Field Day

Six board members gathered in the parking lot of the Racine Literacy Council April 16 for a cleanup day. Volunteers will soon begin planting spring flowers to help the RLC bring new life back to the Shakespeare urban garden. This unique garden celebrates the power of words and the beauty of the natural world; a themed garden of cultivated plants mentioned in the works of William Shakespeare. The garden committee invites those who would like to help with the plantings, watering and upkeep of the garden to contact the RLC office.

Volunteer tutors

Volunteer tutors are the core of the adult literacy program. Adults come to the tutoring program to improve basic literacy skills or to learn the English language. Many adults come to acquire skills that relate to their lives as employees, family members and members of the community. Three-hour tutor trainings are offered throughout the year. Tutors can be matched with one student or work with a small group of learners. Tutors must be 16 years or older and tutoring may take place during the day or evenings. The next training is scheduled for late summer.

Administrative volunteers

The Racine Literacy Council is a volunteer-based organization and are in need of administrative volunteers in the following areas:

Newsletter editor

Recruitment of volunteers, tutors and administrative

Fundraising year-round or by event

Tending to the Shakespeare urban garden

Technology in general

Computer update of current mailing list (addresses and emails)

Board of Directors

For more information, call 262-632-9495 or go to https://racineliteracy.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0