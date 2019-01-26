The story goes like this: in 1864 a schooner set sail from Escanaba, Mich., with a secret stash of gold bound for the Confederacy. Somewhere off the coast of Poverty Island, Wis, with a ship full of French bandits in hot pursuit of the treasure — so the legend goes — the ship’s captain ordered the treasure thrown overboard.
What exactly happened and where the gold might be is still a mystery, one that professional diver Richard Bennett of Milwaukee has been trying doggedly to solve for 50 years. Bennett will recap his sleuthing and tell the story of what he thinks might be the truth behind the legend in his talk, “The Sunken Treasure of Poverty Island,” that he will present at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at Dewey’s, 600 Main St. His presentation is sponsored by the Racine Lighthouse and Maritime Preservation Society, formerly known as the Friends of the Wind Point Lighthouse.
Bennett first learned about the legend of the lost treasure of Poverty Island about 50 years ago when he was working in Door County for a charter fisherman named Frank Hoffman. One evening Hoffmann told him the story about the gold that was purportedly lying on the bottom of Lake Michigan off the coast of the tiny uninhabited island and former lighthouse station located north of Washington Island.
The story fascinated Bennett and he began digging for historical documents to corroborate the story.
Most legends that endure for years contain a large kernel of truth, he explained.
“If a story has some legs, it will survive 100 years, and if it survives 100 years, then it’s probably 85 percent accurate,” said Bennett, whose career in commercial diving has included adventures like salvaging wreckages in the Cayman Islands and searching for the sunken schooner Alvin Clark in Green Bay.
Bennett has tracked down nuggets of information in public libraries, local historical societies and maritime businesses in towns all along the Lake Michigan coastline. His best lead, he said, turned up in the library of a small town in Michigan.
Through his historical detective work, he thinks he’s gotten close to nailing down the facts behind the legend. In his presentation, he’ll talk about the mysterious woman whom he thinks arranged for the gold to be shipped, where it came from, and who was chasing after it.
Although Escanaba was an important Union port, it’s not surprising that a schooner with a cargo of gold bound for the south would have departed there, he explained. Many French Canadians lived in and visited Escanaba, and some of them sympathized with the south, he said. In 1864, the Confederacy was close to defeat and an infusion of money would have helped the south prolong the war and possibly negotiate a settlement with the Union, Bennett said.
In addition to researching the legend, Bennett has been searching for the missing gold himself. Since the 1980s, he’s gone on dives periodically off the coast of Poverty Island in search of the missing treasure. In 1995, his treasure hunt was featured on an episode of NBC’s “Unsolved Mysteries.”
So far, he’s come up empty-handed, but he’s confident that the gold is lying somewhere on the bottom of Lake Michigan.
“Until someone finds the treasure or proves me wrong, I’ll continue to look for the treasure,” Bennett said.
