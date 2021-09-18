Community Newsletter: Racine Lighthouse and Maritime Preservation Society

RACINE — They are out there somewhere, and Brendon Baillod is determined to find them.

Baillod, who has been exploring and researching shipwrecks on the Great Lakes for four decades, is the speaker for the Racine Lighthouse and Maritime Preservation Society’s (RLAMPS) first education night of the 2021-22 season. Baillod will discuss his quest to find the ghost ships of Lake Michigan — shipwrecks that have never been found — at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Dewey’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, 600 Main St.

Baillod will focus on his search for two ghost shops thought to have sunk off Racine’s shore. One, the Thomas H. Smith, was a 130-foor steam screw tugboat that sank after a collision near the Wind Point Lighthouse in 1893. The other, the Lem Ellsworth, was a 138-foot, three-masted schooner that sank in 1894.

Boy writes article

Baillod is especially intrigued by the lost Ellsworth.

“She is kind of haunting,” said Baillod. “A young boy watching from a telescope in his parents’ living room in Racine reportedly saw the ship sink and wrote an article about it for the local newspaper. It’s a very compelling story that probably isn’t made up. Most historians agree it is an accurate account.”