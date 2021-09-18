Community Newsletter: Racine Lighthouse and Maritime Preservation Society

RACINE — They are out there somewhere, and Brendon Baillod is determined to find them.
Baillod, who has been exploring and researching shipwrecks on the Great Lakes for four decades, is the speaker for the Racine Lighthouse and Maritime Preservation Society’s (RLAMPS) first education night of the 2021-22 season. Baillod will discuss his quest to find the ghost ships of Lake Michigan — shipwrecks that have never been found — at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Dewey’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, 600 Main St.
Baillod will focus on his search for two ghost shops thought to have sunk off Racine’s shore. One, the Thomas H. Smith, was a 130-foor steam screw tugboat that sank after a collision near the Wind Point Lighthouse in 1893. The other, the Lem Ellsworth, was a 138-foot, three-masted schooner that sank in 1894.
Boy writes article
Baillod is especially intrigued by the lost Ellsworth.
“She is kind of haunting,” said Baillod. “A young boy watching from a telescope in his parents’ living room in Racine reportedly saw the ship sink and wrote an article about it for the local newspaper. It’s a very compelling story that probably isn’t made up. Most historians agree it is an accurate account.”
Ships that sink in shallow water near the shore are harder to find than ships that founder in deep water, Baillod said, because a ship that sinks in shallow water is more likely to break apart and flatten, while those in deeper water tend to remain intact. Also, invasive mussels are slowing destroying shipwrecks and, with them, an important part of the history of the Great Lakes.
“People don’t realize that the reason for these cities was the lakes,” Baillod said. “Racine would not be there, Milwaukee would not be there, Chicago would not be there, if they were not port cities.”
However, with the redevelopment of many waterfront areas with restaurants, brewpubs and shops, people are becoming interested in “local, authentic history” of the Great Lakes’ port cities, Baillod noted, and want to know the stories of the region’s maritime past.
Maritime history
Baillod’s interest in the Great Lakes’ maritime history was sparked when he was teenager living in the Keweenaw Waterway area in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. He wrote a paper on a local shipwreck and has been researching the Great Lakes’ maritime history and exploring shipwrecks ever since.
Baillod has conducted dives to numerous shipwreck sites, written books, published hundreds of articles and spoken at dozens of conferences. Among his many accomplishments, he’s a co-founder of the Milwaukee Ghost Ships Festival and a director-at-large for the Association of Great Lakes Maritime History. He was featured in documentaries on the Discovery, History and National Geographic channels.
“This is something I do in my spare time,” said Baillod. “My job gives me the freedom to research what I want to research.”
It’s the stories behind the shipwrecks that keeps him hooked on his work, he emphasized.
“That’s what keeps me digging into it,” he said. “These are amazing stories and people are generally unaware of them.”
Registration
Education night can be attended in-person or viewed via live stream on YouTube. In-person attendance will be limited to 45 people and masks are required. The cost is $5. Those watching online can pay by going to rlamps.org and clicking on “donate” (payment via PayPal).
Reservations are required by sending email to rsvp@rlamps.org or call 262-639-8135. People should provide the number of in-person or online reservations needed, as well as a phone number and email address to be sent the live stream link.