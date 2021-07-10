Community Newsletter: Racine Heritage Museum

RACINE — Racine Heritage Museum will be at the Racine County Fair July 28-Aug. 1 at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville.
Three cars in the museum’s collection will be on display — the 1927 Nash Golfer’s Coupe, the 1927 Case Model Y, and the 1920 Mitchell F-Type. A fourth car under the museum’s care, the Mitchell Runabout, is on display fulltime in the museum. People who visit the museum booth at the fair can learn more about its exclusive membership program, the cars and Racine’s manufacturing history. The cars will be attended by friends of the museum with various levels of expertise.
New drum corps exhibit
Racine Heritage Museum announces the opening of a new, permanent exhibit highlighting Racine’s world-renown drum and bugle corps history. In June of 1967, a proclamation recognizing Racine as the Drum Corps Capitol of the World was read into the United States Congressional Record, an affirmation of the innovation, leadership and global impact of our community’s men and women on 20th century drum and bugle corps.
The exhibit, which opens in August, is based on extensive research by Alan Karls and George Fennell. It features an extensive array of instruments, uniforms and other artifacts, photographs, audio and video from the museum’s permanent collection that reflect the story of Racine’s corps and the individuals who led them to international fame, as well as set the modern standard for drum and bugle corps performance.
The exhibit is supported in part by generous grants from Racine County, the Racine Community Foundation and the Schulte Family Fund.
Heritage Walking Tours
The Racine Heritage Museum Heritage Walking Tours are back for a third year.
The 1.1 mile hour walking tour features Downtown Racine, the Lake Michigan lakefront, and several periods of Wisconsin’s rich and storied abolitionist, industrial, architectural and immigrant history. The volunteer tour guides are well-known and well-informed Racine locals who dedicate their summertime Saturdays to sharing the stories of their home.
Tours are Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. starting at the front steps of the Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St. People are asked to arrive 10 minutes prior to the start of the tour. Children under 12 years old are not recommended to attend Heritage Walking Tours, and there are no public bathrooms available along the path. There are a number of stops and benches for resting.
Tickets cost $15 with discounts for RHM members, available to be paid via Square online invoice or in-museum. To make a reservations, visit the museum, call RHM at 262-636-3926 during business hours or send an email to inquire@racineheritagemuseum.org requesting a date and time for a tour.
About RHM
Racine Heritage Museum is dedicated to preserving the material, culture and telling the special stories of the people of Racine County; their achievements, diversity, inventive genius, productivity, craftsmanship and entrepreneurial spirit. For more information, go to racineheritagemuseum.org.