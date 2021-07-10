Community Newsletter: Racine Heritage Museum

RACINE — Racine Heritage Museum will be at the Racine County Fair July 28-Aug. 1 at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville.

Three cars in the museum’s collection will be on display — the 1927 Nash Golfer’s Coupe, the 1927 Case Model Y, and the 1920 Mitchell F-Type. A fourth car under the museum’s care, the Mitchell Runabout, is on display fulltime in the museum. People who visit the museum booth at the fair can learn more about its exclusive membership program, the cars and Racine’s manufacturing history. The cars will be attended by friends of the museum with various levels of expertise.

New drum corps exhibit

Racine Heritage Museum announces the opening of a new, permanent exhibit highlighting Racine’s world-renown drum and bugle corps history. In June of 1967, a proclamation recognizing Racine as the Drum Corps Capitol of the World was read into the United States Congressional Record, an affirmation of the innovation, leadership and global impact of our community’s men and women on 20th century drum and bugle corps.