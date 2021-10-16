Community Newsletter: Racine Heritage Museum

RACINE — Racine Heritage Museum’s latest exhibit, “Drum Corps Capital of the World,” celebrates the organizations and innovators that transformed early 20th century marching bands into the highly sophisticated and widely popular art form known as drum and bugle corps, as well as the role our community played in driving that transformation.

The exhibit, sponsored in part by the Racine Community Foundation, includes artifacts such as the national championship trophy won by the Kilties in 1968 and a 1920’s bass drum from the Red Arrow Corps. Also featured are uniforms from the Kilties, Racine Scouts, Boys of ’76, Elks Youth Band and AmbassaDears. The public is invited to stop by and discover this part of our community’s past.

Sports Hall of Fame

Racine Heritage Museum celebrates the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame’s 10th anniversary at an induction ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 28, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. New inductees to be honored include Jim Haluska, Ellie Konicek, Robert Milkie, Tim Naegeli and Chuck Wood.

Also acknowledged will be longtime coach Rudy Collum and the Racine Lutheran High School 1980-1982 boys track teams. Tim Van Vooren of Fox 6 Milwaukee will serve as master of ceremonies.