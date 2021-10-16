Community Newsletter: Racine Heritage Museum

RACINE — Racine Heritage Museum’s latest exhibit, “Drum Corps Capital of the World,” celebrates the organizations and innovators that transformed early 20th century marching bands into the highly sophisticated and widely popular art form known as drum and bugle corps, as well as the role our community played in driving that transformation.
The exhibit, sponsored in part by the Racine Community Foundation, includes artifacts such as the national championship trophy won by the Kilties in 1968 and a 1920’s bass drum from the Red Arrow Corps. Also featured are uniforms from the Kilties, Racine Scouts, Boys of ’76, Elks Youth Band and AmbassaDears. The public is invited to stop by and discover this part of our community’s past.
Sports Hall of Fame
Racine Heritage Museum celebrates the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame’s 10th anniversary at an induction ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 28, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. New inductees to be honored include Jim Haluska, Ellie Konicek, Robert Milkie, Tim Naegeli and Chuck Wood.
Also acknowledged will be longtime coach Rudy Collum and the Racine Lutheran High School 1980-1982 boys track teams. Tim Van Vooren of Fox 6 Milwaukee will serve as master of ceremonies.
People can visit racineheritagemuseum.org and watch The Journal Times for more information. In addition, photos and artifacts from each inductee and new biographical videos of the inductees will be added to the Sports Hall of Fame exhibit housed at Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St.
Student designed exhibits
This November, the public can enjoy a series of smaller exhibits produced by young curators from The Prairie School’s third-grade class. For more than 10 years, Racine Heritage Museum and Prairie have collaborated to offer area third-graders the opportunity to research, design and build exhibits that tell our local history. This year’s installation focuses on several of Racine’s ethnic communities and the contributions of immigrants to our hardworking, innovative spirit that characterizes our community.
Exhibits, tours
These upcoming programs and exhibits follow a busy summer at Racine Heritage Museum. Historic, Racine-made automobiles from the museum’s permanent collection spent the summer “touring” Racine County, beginning at Ballyhoo at the Zoo in June and ending at the Norway town picnic in September.
Many also enjoyed the fourth season of the Downtown Racine Heritage Walking Tours and a successful open house at the 1888 Bohemian Schoolhouse in Caledonia in cooperation with the Bohemian National Cemetery. The walking tours and county-wide tour featured rarely seen items from the permanent collection.
For more information on these and future programs, go to racineheritagemuseum.org.