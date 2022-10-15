Community Newsletter: Racine Heritage Museum

RACINE — Racine Heritage Museum is proud to announce the members of the 2022 Class of the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame.

This year’s class includes Bill Heinkel (speedskating), Susie Ketchum-Johnson (multisport and coaching), Brant Moles (skiing) and Vinny Rottino (baseball).

The public is invited to the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony Thursday, Oct. 27, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. In addition to these inductions, other honors will be presented that night. Jack Schiestle, a Kiwanis baseball coach, will be presented the Deep Roots Award. The 11997 Park Girls Basketball State Championship team, with Jim Kerkvliet, along with the Racine Blues baseball team, will be honored. And lastly, two athletes from and nominated by each high school throughout the county will be recognized and receive the Scholar-Athlete Award.

Tickets are $50 per person or $450 for a table of 10 and can be purchased by calling the museum at 262-636-3926, by visiting the museum or go to RacineHeritageMuseum.org. Reservations must be made by Oct. 17.

New store items

New items are available at the Racine Heritage Museum store including locally authored books, gifts and specialty items.

New additions to the shop include the book, “Blessed the Hard Way” by local civil rights activist Chuck Tyler. The book tells the story of Tyler’s efforts to free his grandson from incarceration after he was unjustly sentenced to 50 years in prison.

The book “Finding Freedom” has returned to the shop after not being in print for several years. This is the second edition of Jackson and McDonald’s well-researched book on the story of Joshua Glover, a freedom-seeking slave who escaped to freedom through Racine’s Underground Railroad.

Support the museum

Be a steward of the area’s history by becoming a member of the Racine Heritage Museum. Members make possible the preservation and sharing of the area’s history — and membership has its privileges, including discounts in the museum shop and on select museum events. Membership can be purchased in the museum or on its website at RacineHeritageMuseum.org.

Looking for a more hands-on way to support the museum? The museum needs volunteers to work the front desk where they will greet visitors, answer the phone and help in the store.

For information on these and other programs, visit the website.