Discover 1940’s Racine at Racine Heritage Museum’s Swingin’ Into Spring on Saturday, April 27, at historic Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St. Enjoy dancing and dining at the annual big band gala with entertainment provided by the Jack Farina Big Band.
Rarely-seen artifacts from the museum’s collection of Racine’s 1940s homefront and war efforts will also be available for viewing.
Have a wonderful evening as you help to support the preservation of our community’s heritage. Tickets cost $75 and go on sale March 1. Go to www.racineheritagemuseum.org or call 262-636-3926.
Real Racine grant
Racine Heritage Museum was recently awarded a grant from Real Racine to help support marketing outside of our county for the museum’s latest exhibit, “Blessings to Blenders,” and the popular summer Heritage Walking Tour program. This grant helps strengthen Racine Heritage Museum’s standing as a community tourism destination.
“Blessings to Blenders” features the Racine works of notable 20th century Italian-American designer, sculptor and architect Alphonso Iannelli. Iannelli (1888-1965) created numerous sculptures, liturgical works, advertising and industrial product designs, many for Racine-based groups including Horlick’s Malted Milk and St. Patrick’s Church.
This exhibit features a privately held collection that includes full-size charcoal studies for the stained-glass windows at Racine’s St. Patrick’s Church, original designs, promotional materials and products developed for Oster Manufacturing, and advertising material for Horlick’s Malted Milk Co.
Iannelli, as a young advertising designer, was hired by Frank Lloyd Wright to create sculptures for his Midway Gardens project in Chicago.
The exhibit is guest curated by a team of Iannelli scholars from the Chicago area, including Tim Samuelson, Cultural Historian for the City of Chicago; David Jameson, author of “Alphonso Iannelli: Modern by Design” and “The Industrial Designs of Alphonso Iannelli;” and Eric O’Malley, designer and Prairie design expert.
“Blessings to Blenders” runs through Oct. 31.
The Racine Heritage Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee.
For more information on this or other RHM programs or membership, call 262-636-3926 or go to RacineHeritageMuseum.org.
