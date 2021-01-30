Community Newsletter: Racine Heritage Museum

Thanks to a generous grant from the Racine Community Foundation, Racine Heritage Museum is excited to introduce a new exhibit in 2021 featuring Racine’s internationally recognized drum and bugle history.
New online exhibit
A new online exhibit, available at racineheritagemuseum.omeka.net, tells the story of the 1933 Racine Bank and Trust robbery by John Dillinger, one of the FBI’s most wanted criminals at the time. The exhibit includes images of artifacts, hostages, newspapers and criminals from the infamous robbery, including those of the legendary American criminal who committed the theft. Alongside the Dillinger exhibit, the other RHM online exhibits focus on Walden School and the Underground Railroad.
Church artifacts
Recently received at the museum are artifacts from the now-closed Plymouth Church including a Bible and silver communion cups and plates. The items are from the late 1800s and were donated to the church by a congregational member. The communion set, featuring a plaque with the date of the incorporation of the church, is believed to be the church’s original set.
Plymouth Church was largely established by Welsh immigrants in 1848 and continued to operate until its closing in 2020. In addition to these artifacts, the donation included church records, photographs, illustrations and other documents to be added to the museum’s archive. Also donated are scrapbooks made by the congregation, framed photos of the church, ministers and congregational association.
The donated Plymouth Church records are incredibly valuable for genealogy records of residents of the county, one of the museum’s more popular offerings of research to the public. The museum holds a large quantity of records unavailable on the internet.
Student-curated exhibits
The museum will once again partner with The Prairie School in the ongoing collaborative relationship with Prairie’s third-grade classrooms. Each year, students learn about the history of Racine County, the museum’s mission, what a curator does, how exhibits are built and how artifacts tell the story of Racine. In this year’s pandemic environment, the challenges required an innovative approach, and a valuable experience for the students was created.
The theme this year, “There’s No Place Like Home,” features Racine artifacts from each area of a home including the kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, living room and outdoor areas. Students were able to learn about Racine’s unique role as a community within a county, a state, the nation and the world, as well as how certain businesses impacted individual residents and other businesses. These exhibits opened at the end of December at RHM and are available for all enjoy.
Online gift shop
Due to the increased need for online accessibility, RHM announces the opening of its online store. Almost all goods available in the RHM gift shop are available for shipping or pickup through racineheritagemuseum.org. Members can also renew their memberships and donate to the museum through the website, and members can receive newsletters and communications from the museum via email.
Items include books such as Dr. Laura Gellott’s book, “Helen Perry Curtis and the European Trip of a Lifetime,” drinkware, coasters, shirts and other Racine-related merchandise. The gift shop also has RHM logo stickers and Craig on a Roll stickers in honor of the cylindrical celeb’s popularity on Racine Heritage Museum’s Instagram where the tubular teacher visits notable sites in Racine County and shares historical facts about each.
To keep up with the museum online, visit or follow Facebook, Instagram, racineheritagemuseum.org and racineheritagemuseum.omeka.net.