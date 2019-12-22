Community Newsletter: Racine Heritage Museum

On Oct. 24, more than 300 people attended as five Racine sports legends were inducted into Racine Heritage Museum’s Racine County Sports Hall of Fame.
Jason Jaramillo, John Vodenlich, Harvey Knuckles, Frank Velasquez and Krystal Ellis were honored at a ceremony that also recognized mentors and young athletes in the community. The five new inductees are currently featured in the “Racine County Sports Hall of Fame” exhibit at the Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St. The public is invited to stop by and discover more about these great athletes.
While the ceremony honors the new inductions, it is also a celebration and recognition of other contributors to area athletics. The coveted Deep Roots Award was awarded to Vince Stellman and accepted by his daughter Paula Ashley. Stellman, a boxing coach who operated the Racine Boxing Club in the 1970s and 1980s, trained and mentored young athletes. In addition, Burlington High School received the Lighthouse Trophy. The 1987 and 1988 Horlick Girls Track teams — which won back-to-back WIAA state championships — were honored and received special recognition. Head coach Dan Trepanier and assistant coach Pete Henkes were present to honor the team.
The Racine County Sports Hall of Fame was created in 2010 in recognition of Racine County’s proud competitive sports tradition. Its mission is to showcase and celebrate Racine County’s athletes and teams, their accomplishments, and their impact on our community, nation and world.
Archives to be closed
The museum archives will be closed to the public Dec. 29-Jan. 31. During this annual temporary closing, staff conducts collections care and accessioning in recently received collections. This care allows the museum to quickly make available the accessioned items for use in exhibits, educational purposes and viewing by the patrons.
Such use includes the highlighting and viewing of recently donated objects at the museum’s spring fundraiser, Swingin’ into Spring: a Night in the 1940s. Rationing books, worksheets to calculate sugar needs and sugar stamps used during World War II are objects that were donated and accessioned within the past year and were able to be shared because of the work of the archives.
The archives will reopen to the public in early February, ready and exited to share RHM’s newly processed donations.
Make a difference
Members of Racine Heritage Museum appreciate the unique and inspiring story of Racine County’s people, products and impact on the world and they invite the public to join or renew today. Members make a difference.
Membership has an enormous impact on the preservation of our collective history as well as the showcasing and celebration of our history through exhibits, events and programs. In addition, membership carries other benefits including discounts on special events, merchandise and research services, as well as exclusive access to members-only events and exhibit openings. Here’s just a peek of what’s in store for 2020: The third annual Swingin’ into Spring big band gala, the 10th anniversary of RHM’s Sports Hall of Fame, a major new exhibit highlighting the area’s internationally recognized marching band and drum and bugle corps, and programs including new Heritage Walking Tours.
For more information on the above or any other RHM programs, go to racineheritagemuseum.org or like the museum on Facebook.