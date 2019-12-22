Community Newsletter: Racine Heritage Museum

Archives to be closed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The museum archives will be closed to the public Dec. 29-Jan. 31. During this annual temporary closing, staff conducts collections care and accessioning in recently received collections. This care allows the museum to quickly make available the accessioned items for use in exhibits, educational purposes and viewing by the patrons.

Such use includes the highlighting and viewing of recently donated objects at the museum’s spring fundraiser, Swingin’ into Spring: a Night in the 1940s. Rationing books, worksheets to calculate sugar needs and sugar stamps used during World War II are objects that were donated and accessioned within the past year and were able to be shared because of the work of the archives.

The archives will reopen to the public in early February, ready and exited to share RHM’s newly processed donations.

Make a difference

Members of Racine Heritage Museum appreciate the unique and inspiring story of Racine County’s people, products and impact on the world and they invite the public to join or renew today. Members make a difference.