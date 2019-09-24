Racine Heritage Museum is proud to announce the exemplary athletes and coach who comprise the 2019 Class of the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame.
This year’s class includes Krystal Ellis (basketball), Jason Jaramillo (baseball), Harvey Knuckles (basketball), Frank Velasquez (wrestling) and John Vodenlich (coaching).
The Racine County Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. In addition to these inductions, other honors will be bestowed that night. Vince Stellman, a longtime boxing coach, will be presented the Deep Roots Award. The 1987 and 1988 Horlick Girls Track teams who won back-to-back state championships under coach Dan Trepanier will be honored. And lastly, two athletes from and nominated by each high school throughout the county will be recognized and receive the Scholar Athlete Award.
Celebrations begin at 5:45 p.m. with a cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m., with the ceremony to follow. Tickets cost $45 or $400 for a table of 10 and can be purchased at rcsportshall.org or by calling the museum at 262-636-3926.
The 2019 Racine County Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony is generously sponsored by the Journal Times, Mid-States Tube Corp, Preservation-Racine, Inc., Norris and Judith Richardson, SC Johnson and Twin Disc Inc.
Family Halloween fun
Mark your calendars for the spooktacular family event "Mind Your Mummy" on Friday, Oct. 4, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Children can come dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes and enjoy games, activities and lots of candy. They can hang out with a mummy, toss turkeys and roll a pumpkin. This free family-friendly event is a great chance for children to show off their costumes with no worries about the weather.
Renew your membership
We need you! Members of Racine Heritage Museum play a crucial role in the preservation and sharing of Racine County’s stories of area people, businesses and industries through programs, exhibits and the care of the community’s collection of over 200,000 three-dimensional artifacts and extensive document collection. Memberships allow RHM to educate students, adults and visitors with its interactive in-house and outreach programs while creating partnerships in the community.
There is a membership level to suit everyone, and memberships include benefits. RHM members receive discounts on special events, merchandise, research services and more, as well as exclusive access to members-only events and exhibit openings. They also receive The Outlook, our members-only newsletter. Memberships can be purchased online at racineheritagemuseum.org or in person at the museum.
Your membership has an enormous impact on all that we do to showcase and celebrate our history through exhibits, events and educational programs.
For more information about Racine Heritage Museum or its exhibits and programs, visit RacineHeritageMuseum.org.
