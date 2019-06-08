In harmony with Racine’s boat building heritage, a new Racine Heritage Museum sponsored program — taught by Roger Chernik — spent the past school year engaging middle and high school students through the teaching of boat building skills and the rediscovery of the lost art that played a key role in Racine’s manufacturing history.
Students at Mitchell and Starbuck middle schools completed a standup paddleboard while Case High School students restored an Old Town canoe by attaching its canvas. Major supporters of the project are Johnson Keland Management, the Caledonia Lions Club, Evinrude, Landmark Credit Union and more.
Other middle- and high-school students interested in learning these skills can sign up for a boat building skills camp this summer. The three-day program will take place on Monument Square at the end of July. Students will be able to build a canoe from start to finish with the assistance of area volunteers and educators. Watch Racine Heritage Museum’s Facebook page for upcoming details.
Popeil exhibit
The exhibit, “But Wait! There’s More!,” will open at the Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St., on Friday, Aug. 2, during First Fridays in Downtown Racine.
Based on Tim Samuelson’s book, “But Wait! There’s More! The Irresistible Appeal and Spiel of Ronco and Popeil,” this exhibit though July 31, 2020, features well-known and nostalgic Ronco products from a private collection. The museum will be open until 8 p.m. on First Fridays for the exhibit opening. The exhibit is sponsored in part by generous grants from SC Johnson and the Racine Community Foundation.
Founded by Ron Popeil in 1964, Ronco was well-known for its “must-have” products touted by Popeil himself in commercials during the holiday season. Commercials for Ronco’s Pocket Fisherman, Smokeless Ashtray, Mr. Microphone and more not only signaled the start of the holiday season to an entire generation but made Ronco, its founder and its products pop culture icons.
Heritage Walking Tours
Have you ever walked the streets of Downtown Racine and thought, “I wonder what that building originally was?” If so, a Heritage Walking Tour is perfect for you.
Join Racine Heritage Museum on Saturdays this summer to experience Racine’s rich industrial and architectural heritage in and around the Downtown, lakefront and Root River valley. Enthusiastic and knowledgeable local volunteers will convey Racine’s local awe-inspiring history and their love of Racine as they lead these information packed tours. Tours are held at 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 7 and depart from the museum, 701 Main St.
These walking tours are approximately 1 mile in length, run two hours and cost $10. Limited to 15 participants per tour, reservations are on a first-come basis. Reservations can be made online at www.hwt2019.eventbrite.com, by calling 262-636-3926 or in person at the museum. Participants must be at least 12 years old to participate. The tours are sponsored in part by a generous grant from Real Racine.
Visit the museum
Racine Heritage Museum and Gift Shop is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The museum is self-guided. Multiple scavenger hunts are available to help people dive even deeper into the stories it shares. There is no admission fee.
Research Center hours are 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 262-636-9236 or go to www.racineheritagemuseum.org.
