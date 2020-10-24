Community Newsletter: Racine Heritage Museum

In a year of notable events, Racine Heritage Museum, originally founded as the Old Settlers Society, has quietly marked a notable event of its own — 150 years.
To mark this milestone, RHM announces a new logo and new ways to engage and educate the community. The new logo, based on a minimal point of an ear of wheat, honors the significant role the crop has played in the building of the county; the blue in the logo recognizes the undeniable influence of the county’s position along the shores of Lake Michigan. As we look forward to the next 150 years, RHM remains committed and excited to preserving and creatively sharing the area’s history and material culture.
New website
In addition to a new logo, RHM introduces a fresh new website with newly accessible features and more online programming than ever before. With the pandemic, Racine Heritage Museum focused efforts on virtual programming as the way to best reach out and engage the community.
Online exhibits, found at racineheritagemuseum.omeka.net, offer opportunities to learn about Racine’s role in the Underground Railroad and the colorful history of Walden School. Most notably, RHM has created two video series — “Learning with Kari” and “Six Feet Apart with Chris and Allison” that explore the great history of Racine County, behind-the-scenes looks at the operation of museums, interviews with notable locals like Chuck Tyler and more. These videos are available on the museum’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, both accessible from racineheritagemuseum.org. RHM also has been using its Instagram page, rhmracine, to feature the lighthearted Craig on a Roll series, in which the cylindrical celeb, a cutout of local favorite Craig Aude taped to a toilet paper tube, visits notable local spots and shares facts and stories.
Gift shop has local art
Racine Heritage Museum’s gift shop will also have a new feel with an influx of newly featured books, memorabilia and the work of three local artists who create work tied to Racine County. The new gift shop, which will be unveiled in winter 2020, intends to feature the best and brightest of Racine, including athletes, images from the Case collection, and the culture and engineering for which Racine is known. Thirteen new postcards, each featuring an image from the museum’s expansive archives will be available in mid-October, along with new drinkware, totes and more.
The shining stars of Racine Heritage Museum’s new gift shop will be the local artists partnering with the museum to share and sell their work:
- Blythe Haney, who uses Lake Michigan beach glass and driftwood to create jewelry and home goods
- Debbie Lema, an artist and scientist who converges the two to create prints of fossilized snowflakes
- Thyla Arden, a South African painter who infuses the cultures around her into her work.
Also featured will be Laura Gellott’s new book, “Helen Perry Curtis and the European Trip of a Lifetime,” when it releases in late October.
Gellott spoke at the museum’s annual meeting in September on her experience researching and writing her book on Helen Perry Curtis, an early museum professional, mother and author of “Jean & Co. Unlimited.”
Gellott’s book honors the story of a woman balancing a full and passionate professional life with motherhood during a time when women were expected to do no such thing.
Told through the lens of Gellott’s love for Jean & Co. Unlimited and featuring her experiences finding Helen Perry Curtis’s letters, befriending her granddaughters — and yes, even a Kringle or two — “Helen Perry Curtis and the European Trip of a Lifetime” is sure to be Racine’s book release of the year.
Find out more
To find out more about RHM, visit RacineHeritageMuseum.org.
