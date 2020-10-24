Community Newsletter: Racine Heritage Museum

In a year of notable events, Racine Heritage Museum, originally founded as the Old Settlers Society, has quietly marked a notable event of its own — 150 years.

To mark this milestone, RHM announces a new logo and new ways to engage and educate the community. The new logo, based on a minimal point of an ear of wheat, honors the significant role the crop has played in the building of the county; the blue in the logo recognizes the undeniable influence of the county’s position along the shores of Lake Michigan. As we look forward to the next 150 years, RHM remains committed and excited to preserving and creatively sharing the area’s history and material culture.

New website

In addition to a new logo, RHM introduces a fresh new website with newly accessible features and more online programming than ever before. With the pandemic, Racine Heritage Museum focused efforts on virtual programming as the way to best reach out and engage the community.