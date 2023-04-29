RACINE — Get involved by calling today to volunteer at the Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St.

Integral to caring for and sharing the community’s past, the museum needs talented and friendly people to greet guests and offer guidance for the museum’s exhibits and programs.

Be the voice on the phone that answers questions, giving the latest information on Heritage Tours, exhibits and more. Training is provided. People can call the museum today to find out how to get involved.

Downtown Walking Tours

People can book a spot on one of the museum’s Heritage Walking Tours, a perfect way to spend a spring afternoon.

Available starting Saturday, May 6, this tour follows city streets and includes a stroll along parts of the lakefront.

Attendees will discover historic sites and some of the famous and infamous stories of the area, including a John Dillinger bank robbery.

They will learn the story of Joshua Glover, the fugitive slave whose imprisonment and rescue became a national story and led Wisconsin to become the only state to refuse to ratify the Fugitive Slave Act.

Tour-goers will become familiar with well-known locals who played a large role in Racine County’s past and whose names can still be found on area landmarks, including Dr. Clarendon Shoop and J.I.Case.

Shoop opened his medical practice in Racine in 1883. Within 10 years, he’d established a line of patent medicines he sold door to door.

Among his cures were Restorative Nerve Tonic, Green Salve, Catarrh Cure, Worm Cure Syrup, and Pain Panacea and Magic Ointment.

A person can attend alone or with a friend. These tours are perfect for both those new to the area and for natives.

It is suggested that people wear comfortable shoes, bring a water bottle and be prepared to walk for 90 minutes.

Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance at racineheritagemuseum.org. Tours run through September.

Wright before the Lloyd

Racine Heritage Museum’s latest exhibit, “Wright before the Lloyd,” opened this month.

Featuring rarely exhibited items from a private collection, it explores the early career of Frank Lloyd Wright and his untold friendship with fellow architect, Cecil Corwin.

Corwin was well known in the area, designing several homes, including a home for Henry Mitchell, who started Mitchell wagons and later the Mitchell-Lewis Co. that made automobiles.

In addition, Corwin’s connection to the area runs deeper, as his father was the pastor at First Presbyterian Church from 1880-88.

The exhibit also explores Wright’s earliest mentors and the first commissions that he designed.

Located on the museum’s first floor through 2023 and into 2024, this exhibit is sponsored by the Racine Arts Council, Racine Community Foundation, We Energies Foundation, the Arch W. Shaw Foundation and Norris and Judith Richardson.

Schoolhouse experience

Area teachers can book a spring field trip at the museum’s 1888 Bohemian one-room schoolhouse, located at 7330 Five Mile Road, Caledonia.

Programs are available through the end of May.

Students will spend two hours at the one-room schoolhouse experiencing a day in the life of students in 1888.

Highlights include a spelling bee, “toeing the line,” and — of course — recess.

For information about these or any other Racine Heritage Museum programs or exhibits, visit racineheritagemuseum.org or call 262-636-3926.