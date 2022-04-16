Community Newsletter: Racine Heritage Museum

RACINE — Racine Heritage Museum’s Heritage Walking Tours are back in May.

Participants explore Downtown Racine and discover the area’s rich industrial and architectural history. Using still-standing historic buildings and stories of past structures, tour guides will share notable residents, their impact and how they lived. This year, RHM is extending the tour season from May through September with tours on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and departing from the museum steps.

Tickets cost $15. The tour is not recommended for ages 11 and younger and there are no public bathrooms available along the path; there are a number of stops and benches for resting. People can purchase tickets online at racineheritagemuseum.org and in the museum shop. Tickets must be purchased at least 24 hours before the scheduled tour. The tour is approximately 1 mile and can take up to two hours.

Abolitionist history

RHM has partnered with the Professional Women’s Network for Service and the City of Racine to honor the area’s abolitionist past through the placement of 10 markers in the Downtown Racine area. Self-guided tour maps of marker locations reveal significant buildings, events, and individuals in the movement against slavery and the support of the Underground Railroad during the early years of Racine County’s history.

Maps are available at the museum and at the Downtown Racine Corp. These markers are only a first step; the work continues to mark even more historical places. There are approximately 17 locations across the county that have strong connections to the Underground Railroad.

Reviving core exhibits

Dedicated to teaching the history of the founding and growth of Racine County, one of the museum’s core exhibits, “Wheat and People,” has recently been updated. The update spotlights the role that agriculture and immigration played in the settlement of Racine County previously not highlighted in the exhibit. This update includes new text panels, previously unseen artifacts, and provides more focus on the people of Racine County and their impact.

Racine Concert Band celebrates 100 years

The Racine Concert Band is celebrating its 100th season of free concerts, having performed 1,503 free concerts for Racine area residents and visitors. The centennial celebration events include three premiere performances, including a centennial commissioned piece to be performed in May.

A new traveling exhibit tells the rich history of the band through articles, pictures and stories, documenting a century of life in Racine through the unique perspective of the Racine Concert Band. The exhibit will be on display at Racine Heritage Museum for the month of June and will then travel to four other locations throughout Racine and Kenosha throughout the summer. The exhibit runs concurrent with the free summer concert series that is held at the Racine Zoo in July and August.

For more information on these or any other RHM programs, visit racineheritagemuseum.org or call 262-636-3926.

