Racine Heritage Museum’s annual Racine County Sports Hall of Fame will welcome five new members Oct. 25.
The 2018 class includes John Clay (football), Camille Jackson (track and field), Harvey Riekoff (coaching), Jack Taschner (baseball) and Jerry Woods (football). Pete Henkes will be honored with the Deep Roots Award, as well as the Park High School 1967 and 1969 state wrestling teams.
Scholar athletes from high schools across the county will also be honored during the induction ceremony. They are: Emma Langley and John Hartzell, Burlington High School; Cayla Julius and Jonah Nguyen, Case High School; Grace Spiegelhoff and Luke Sassano, Catholic Central High School; Arianna Singer and Ethan Gegare, Horlick High School; Victoria Jones and Nobal Days, Park High School; Alexis Thomas and Tyler Hoover, Racine Lutheran High School; Molly Brown and Quinn Cafferty, St. Catherine’s High School; Jolie Larson and Vincen Guardiola, The Prairie School; Daphne Sieg and Nathan Koch, Union Grove High School, and Aubrie Torhorst and Andre DeGree, Waterford Union High School.
In addition, the Racine Area Soccer Association and the Soccer Complex of Racine (SCORe) will be recognized for their 40th and 25th anniversaries respectively.
The induction ceremony will take place Thursday, Oct. 25, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. The celebration will begin at 5:45 p.m. with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, and dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $45 or $400 for a table of 10 and can be purchased at rcsportshall.org or by calling the museum at 262-636-3926.
Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St., is home to the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame exhibit which not only showcases each year’s inductees, but the extensive and crucial role of sports in Racine County’s history. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee.
Be a member
Members play an important and essential role in the preservation and sharing of the material culture of Racine County and the stories of its people. Memberships to Racine Heritage Museum help the museum preserve and care for a collection of more than 200,000 three-dimensional artifacts and its extensive documentary collection. In addition, memberships enable RHM to use that collection to share the one-of-a-kind and awe-inspiring stories of Racine’s people, businesses and industries — educating students, adults and visitors with its outreach programs as well as partnering with many community organizations to further spread its deep and inspiring stories.
There is a different membership level to suit everyone. Benefits of all memberships include special discounts in the museum store, on archival services and on tickets to select events. They also receive The Outlook, a members-only newsletter and invitations to special members-only events. Memberships can be purchased online at racineheritagemuseum.org or in person at the museum.
Upcoming exhibit
A new exhibit, “Blessings to Blenders: The Racine Works of Alphonso Iannelli,” opens Friday, Nov. 30. Italian-American artist and designer Alphonso Iannelli (1888-1965) created numerous sculptures, liturgical works, advertising and industrial product designs, including several Racine-based projects including Oster, Horlick’s Malted Milk Co., St. Catherine’s School and St. Patrick Catholic Church. The exhibit, derived from a private collection, will feature studies and drawings of stained-glass windows and sculptures for St. Patrick’s Church, locally produced products designed by Iannelli and more. This temporary exhibit marks the first time these materials will be on exhibit in the Racine area.
Night at the Museum
In partnership with The Prairie School, Racine Heritage Museum will present its annual Night at the Museum, featuring special exhibits created by The Prairie School third-graders. This year beloved Racine topics such as the Racine Belles, Racine Drum and Bugle Corp, lighthouses, Danish bakers, and barbershops will be explored. Students will also utilize oral history interviews while researching their topics. Be sure to visit these short-term exhibits by some of our area’s talented and youngest historians, opening Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 14-15.
