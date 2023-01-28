Community Newsletter: Racine Heritage Museum

RACINE — The Racine Heritage Museum and Racine Unified School District will host a book event featuring Racine native and author William Greer at noon Saturday, Feb. 4, at the museum, 701 Main St.

Greer’s “Walker’s Way” is a western with a Black cowboy protagonist named Joe Walker. The book explores themes such as the role of African-Americans in the Civil War, the end of slavery and settling the west. Greer, a graduate of Horlick High School, will discuss his inspiration for writing and his publishing journey.

Walking tours

Racine Heritage Museums summer walking tours will be back in 2023. Trained guides will lead attendees along the lakefront and down Main Street as they learn about area companies such as Western Coil and John Oster Manufacturing; the transformation of the lakefront from public dumping grounds to today’s bustling recreational port; the moving of the mouth of the Root River; Racine’s abolitionist activities; and some of the community’s famous and infamous visitors. Tours begin in June.

Be a volunteer

People who have a love for the community are invited to volunteer at Racine Heritage Museum. Volunteers represent the museum by greeting visitors, answering phones, and helping people discover the museum and its exhibits and programs. Training is provided.

Social media series

“This Day in Racine History” is the Racine Heritage Museum’s latest social media series. Visitors can discover a different Racine County historical tidbit or happening every day in 2023 by visiting the museum’s Facebook or Instagram page.

Recent postings link the 1893 Columbian Exposition to our area. The Racine Hardware Manufacturing Co. was awarded a contract to build 25 launch boats for the fair. Powered by electric battery motors, the boats carried close to 800,000 people around the lagoon and through the canals of the exposition. In addition to the boats, the company made 500 turnstiles and 50 large aquariums and benches for the exhibits.

Case archive grant

Thanks to a generous grant from CNH Industrial, Racine Heritage Museum continues to tackle the long-standing project of integrating the Case Co. archive into the museum archive collection.

Archive closed

The museum’s archive is closed through Feb. 3 for routine collections care and to assess conservation needs for the documents and materials housed in the archive. This is important for the preservation of the collection. The museum and exhibits will remain open to the public during this time.

The Racine Heritage Museum’s Research Center provides the community with a wealth of information spanning from the 1830s to the present. Archive staff members are available during hours of operation to answer questions and offer guidance. To make an appointment to conduct research when the archive reopens, send email to archive@racineheritagemuseum.org.

For more information on any RHM programs or exhibits, call 262-636-3926 or go to racineheritagemuseum.org.